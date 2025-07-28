7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella sticks are one of the most simple yet indulgent menu items—we’re talking about deep-fried cheese here, there’s no mystery as to why people go crazy about this food. These melty, crispy, crunchy sticks are commonly found in the appetizer section of the menu, but plenty of people (including myself) think they make a delightful main meal. So where can you go out to eat knowing for sure these addictively cheesy apps are top-notch? Here are seven restaurant chains with the best mozzarella sticks, according to customers.

Chili’s

Chili’s Fried Mozzarella is part of the Triple Dipper deal and a fan-favorite menu item, with customers saying they aren’t sticks so much as bricks of cheese. “I love watching people be amazed by the mozzarella pull. Across a 6 top is just hilarious fun. THAT’S why Chili’s is awesome! Having fun with customers, making my day and yours enjoyable!” one employee said.

Arby’s

Arby’s fans swear their Mozzarella Sticks are the best you can get—just make sure they add the marinara. “Yeah Arby’s is the best by far, until they forget the marinara! Happens 75% of the time,” one Redditor said. “I think Arby’s beats all of them. Battered mozzarella sticks are sooo much better than typical bread crumb ones imo,” another commented.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s Fried Mozzarella gets high ratings from cheese-lovers. “Olive Garden has best mozz sticks you’ll ever have,” one customer said. “Came here just to say these are best mozzarella sticks everrrrr!!!!!” another raved.

Sonic

Sonic’s Mozzarella Sticks are slept on, fans say. “Mozzarella Sticks are so underrated,” one Redditor shared, along with a mouthwatering picture of the sticks with perfectly melted cheese. “Literally goated,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

Burger King’s Mozzarella Fries are amazing, customers say. “The new Mozzarella stix are so good, they are amazing,” one Redditor raved. “I think they are actually a lot better than their old ones. Can taste the seasoning on it. Every-time I’ve gotten them now (twice), they were fresh though,” another said.

Dave & Busters

Dave & Busters Cheese Stick Stack is the stuff of legend. “Some of the best mozzarella sticks I’ve ever had. The cheese pull is legen….. wait for it…. dairy!” one fan said. “I am loving the cheese sticks,” another commented.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s Fry-Seasoned Monsterella Stix are another fan-favorite item. “These hunger-crushing, cheese-loaded mozzarella sticks are tossed with our Famous Seasoned Fries seasoning and served with a side of marinara sauce,” the company says. “Checkers with their fry seasoning on the cheese sticks are delicious,” one customer raved.