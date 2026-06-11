5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pork Chops and Applesauce

These chains serve juicy pork chops with classic steakhouse and comfort-food flavors.

I love pork chops, but only when cooked to perfection. The best pork chop I have ever eaten was on a recent visit to The Lodge at Woodloch’s farm-to-table gourmet restaurant, Tree. It was honestly so fork-tender, tasty, and heaven in every bite. While it wasn’t served with applesauce, pork does pair well with the fruity side. Where can you get the best pork chops and applesauce? Here are 5 restaurants serving the combo.

Perry’s Steakhouse

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Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has the ultimate pork chop-and-applesauce pairing. In fact, they consider it one of their signature dishes, a massive, slow-smoked and caramelized chop served with whipped potatoes and their signature homemade applesauce

Cracker Barrel

If you hit Cracker Barrel on Tuesdays, you can order country-fried pork chops. “Cracker Barrel keeps their pork chops simple and traditional,” Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table,. “The seasoning is mild, and the portions are generous, making it an extremely popular comfort-food meal.” While they don’t have applesauce, the Fried Cinnamon Apples are the obvious side dish to order with it.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers a delicious Double-Thick Pork Rib Chop that diners order again and again. “The 20-ounce serving is a meaty and hearty meal that comes slathered in tangy Creole-mustard on a bed of sautéed apples and jicama that will impress even people who don’t love pork,” says Buchanan. “It has a rich, buttery flavor that melts in your mouth and leaves you more than satisfied.”

Texas Roadhouse

The pork chops at Texas Roadhouse never disappoint. They are well-seasoned, reliably juicy, generously portioned, and consistent. “The pork chops are grilled rather than fried, which keeps the flavor focused on the meat itself,” says Buchanan. “They stay juicy and are usually well-seasoned without being overly salty.” If you want them with applesauce, simply ask. “Every time I go to Texas Road House I get their applesauce and it is absolutely fantastic,” a Redditor says.

Outback

Over at Outback, the Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops at Outback are a standout. They feature a sweet-and-savory glaze, juicy texture, and bold steakhouse-style flavor. “Outback’s pork chops lean slightly bolder in flavor, with seasoning that stands out more on the outside,” Buchanan explains. “The meat stays tender and works well with heavier sides.” Diners agree. “I really enjoyed Outback Steakhouses Caramel Mustard Glazed Pork Chops and those were bone in and each order comes with 2,” a Facebooker says. “They were sweet, savory, smoky and juicy!” If you want applesauce, just ask: It is a staple on the kids’ menu.