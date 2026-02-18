7 Best Grocery Store Bratwursts, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these grocery store bratwursts are juicy, flavorful, and worth stocking up on.

Bratwurst makes a nice alternative to hot dogs when you want something a little more hearty and flavorful. This delicious and versatile meat is great for sandwiches, platters with vegetables and kraut, and sides like potato salad and bread rolls. These sausages can even be enjoyed in soup or on nachos. If you’re looking to get some bratwurst for your next cookout, some are so good people stock up on them. Here are seven of the best grocery store bratwursts, according to shoppers.

Trader Joe’s Uncured Bavarian Bratwurst

Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Uncured Bavarian Bratwurst is modeled after the most traditional sausages served at the Oktoberfest in Munich, so you know you’re getting an authentic item. ” Soft Pretzel Twist and Uncured Bavarian Bratwurst makes for a good little lunch,” one shopper said. “I added cheese sauce for flavor but really the brats don’t need it they have plenty of flavor on their own. Real quick to make too-3 minutes in oven for pretzels and same on the grill for the brats.”

Marketside Cheddar Bratwurst

The popular Marketside Cheddar Bratwurst is made from the finest cuts of pork mixed with a flavorful blend of spices, seasonings, and cheese. “These cheddar brats were incredibly juicy off of the grill. Plenty of cheese compared to other brands. A definite thumbs up!” one shopper said.

Johnsonville Brats Beer Pork Bratwurst

Johnsonville Brats Beer Pork Bratwurst is made with 100% premium pork and real Wisconsin beer for a juicy, robust taste free from artificial colors, flavors, nitrates, and nitrites. “These specific beer bratwursts are not heavy on the beer. In fact, I don’t even know if you could tell there was beer in them if you weren’t told in advance. Beer just seems to lock in juices and flavor,” one shopper said.

Teton Waters Ranch Jalapeno Cheddar Grass Fed Bratwurst

Teton Waters Ranch Jalapeno Cheddar Grass Fed Bratwurst is made with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, with cheesy cheddar and spicy jalapeño in every bite. “These are insanely good like way too good! I cooked in beef tallow on my cast iron so juicy and cheese I need 100 more,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Sprouts shoppers love the Bratwurst Pork Sausage Links, found at the meat counter. “I ate a lot of bratwurst when I lived in Germany 50 years ago. These brats take me back to those days. Be sure to cook them to 165 degrees F for best flavor,” one said.

Dietz & Watson’s Black Forest Bratwurst

Dietz & Watson‘s Black Forest Bratwurst is prepared from coarsely ground fresh pork and combined with natural seasonings in an authentic Black Forest recipe. “These are hard to find. We used to stop for lunch at a German restaurant in Wisconsin and they served these – simmered with onions. very different and we like to brown our on the grill or in a pan before serving in a bun,” one shopper said.

Parkview Cheddar Brats

Parkview Cheddar Brats at Aldi are a great choice for store-bought brats. "These brats are cured, hardwood smoked, and have cheddar cheese–the perfect trio! They also have no fillers, artificial flavors, colors, or by-products," the brand says. "Chop em up and fry them with some eggs. They are great," one shopper suggested.