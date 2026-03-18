5 Chain Restaurants With the “Best Prime Rib Ever,” According to Diners

These popular restaurant chains serve the best prime rib according to diners.

Prime rib is not easy to find, even at many steakhouses, because it’s not something you can just throw on the grill and plate in ten minutes. This slow-roasted, indulgent cut of meat takes hours to cook on a lower heat, resulting in the most tender, melt-in-your-mouth flavor and texture that’s worth the time and trouble. If you want the most delicious prime rib guests come back for again and again, here are five chain restaurants with the best prime rib you can get, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

Guests rave about the slow-roasted prime rib at Texas Roadhouse. “Their Prime Rib dinner for $30 all of a sudden is a terrific value now that beef prices have skyrocketed almost everywhere else,” one diner shared. “Succulent, tender, slow cooked overnight with that perfect ‘bark’ on the edge of the beef. I’ve eaten prime rib in many restaurants across the USA…and the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is consistently first rate. And you can get it any night – not just on a Saturday.”

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse has delicious prime rib on the menu diners love. “Had a wonderful Valentine’s Day dinner here. Jamie was our server and she was so sweet and helpful. Food was delicious and the prime rib was the best I’ve ever had,” one guest said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Lawry’s the Prime Rib is an iconic chain serving up the most delicious, tender prime rib served tableside from silver carts. “The perfectly cooked prime rib, fluffy mashed potatoes, soaked in their special sauce; along side any of their delicious slides is sure to warm you up from the inside out. Leave room for dessert, the crème brûlée was absolutely worth it,” one diner shared.

Black Angus

The prime rib dinner at Black Angus is perfection, according to happy guests. “My husband had Prime rib steak with jumbo shrimp also with salad and potatoes au gratin. The steak was perfection- medium rare and so tender and juicy! It didn’t last long on the plate!” one diner said.

Outback Steakhouse Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Outback Steakhouse Slow Roasted Prime Rib is seasoned with an herb crust, served with au jus and hand-carved to order. “Outback legit does prime rib amazing,” one fan said. “I worked there for years and it is the best thing on the menu. Also their au jus is delicious.”