From Lawry’s to Texas Roadhouse, these chains serve massive, melt-in-your-mouth prime rib cuts.

Prime rib is a delicacy. One of the reasons why it’s such a gem is that you won’t find it on the menu of most steakhouses. Why? The cooking process is long and intricate. However, there are a handful of places that serve big, juicy pieces of prime rib that cut like butter and taste like heaven. Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger prime ribs than any other chains.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a restaurant chain that centers on prime rib and is considered the gold standard for it. The upscale chain is famous for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation, which turn dinner into an event. And their piece of meat are huge and will fill you up. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, told ETNT.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

801 Chophouse

According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, the 801 Chophouse restaurant “really knows how to do prime rib justice,” he states. “From a chef’s perspective with decades of experience, it’s all about the slow roasting,” Chef Dennis explains. “They cook it low and slow to lock in the juices, making each slice that ‘melt in your mouth’ texture. The seasoning is simple but precise, complementing the natural flavor of the beef rather than masking it.” Chef Dennis adds, “What makes it stand out, in my experience, is the combination of technique and timing. They serve it perfectly warm, with a beautiful crust on the outside and a perfectly juicy center. Which any chef or person can appreciate.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse’s trademark prime rib is cute from a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection,” and diners maintain it is the chef’s kiss. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that “the prime rib is the best by a landslide.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback’s slow-roasted prime rib is what diners order on repeat. “I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection” in a Reddit post. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).”

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse only serves its famous prime rib on the weekend. The special features 12- and 16-ounce cuts, each “perfectly seasoned, slow-roasted” and hand-carved to order. Diners maintain it is worth the wait.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse is a nostalgic restaurant with locations in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Washington, serving dry-rubbed, slow-cooked prime rib that is beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce.