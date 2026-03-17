7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Ribs and Fries Under $20

Get high-quality ribs and crispy fries at these top-rated, budget-friendly chains.

Ribs and fries are a great combo—you get all the balance between the protein from the ribs and the savory carbs from the fries. The vast majority of restaurants offer fries with their ribs, and even when they aren’t offered as automatic combos, fries are a common add-on option. If you want delicious ribs and fries that are not only good quality but good value for money, here are seven chains with the best ribs and fries under $20.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has a 2 Meat Combo for $18.99, served with the choice of one side and a Corn Bread Muffin. “Famous Dave is one of my best barbecue place to come and eat some baby back ribs, or ribs Louisiana style,” one diner shared.

Shane’s Rib Shack

Shane’s Rib Shack has a Half Rack Baby Back Ribs for $19.99, which includes two sides (including fries) and Texas Toast. “The BBQ here is fantastic. It’s so juicy and flavorful. The lemon pepper is unlike anything I’ve ever tasted,” one fan shared.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has a Baby Back Ribs Lunch for $13.29, served with BBQ beans, coleslaw and garlic bread, and two sidekicks including Crinkle Cut Fries and Tater Tots. “The food was exceptionally good; the ribs were moist and very tender but I must say that the chicken quarters were the star of the show on this visit. They were moist, tender and delicious with just the right amount of smoke,” one diner raved.

RibCrib

RibCrib has a Half-Rack Combo for 18.99, with six St. Louis ribs, served with two sides, toast, and pickles. “My wife said her ribs were the best she’s ever had,” one diner shared. “They have a good selection of gluten free items. We’ll be back.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The 2×2 BBQ Platter at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is $16.89 comes with your choice of 2 meats including ribs, and two sides, like French Fries or Southern Coleslaw. “My husband got the bbq ribs and the meat was falling off the bone,” one diner shared. “It’s seasoned with 4R All Purpose Rub, smoked and finished on the grill with a Honey BBQ sauce.”

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Guests at Dickey’s BBQ Pit can get a half-rack of Pork Ribs for $14.00, and add Hand-Cut Fries for $2.99. “Ribs are smoked in-house and are finger linking good!!!! 🥪,” one fan said about their meal at the popular BBQ chain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q offers a half-rack of Baby Back Ribs Bar-B-Q Plate for $18.49, served with two trimmings and two cheese biscuits: The “Timmings” include sides like Baked Beans, Potato Salad, and of course French Fries. “My first visit, I ordered the two meat plate. Short ribs and pulled pork. Huge box of food. It comes with two sides,” one fan said.