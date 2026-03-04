These chains serve tender honey BBQ ribs worth the trip.

Do you like ribs slathered in a sweet yet savory sauce? There are lots of chain and barbecue-focused restaurants where you can indulge in delicious honey-BBQ ribs with all the fixings, served by the rib, half rack, or full rack. Where should you head for your next BBQ meal? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best honey BBQ ribs.

P.J. Whelihan’s Roadhouse Rack of Ribs

P.J. Whelihan’s Roadhouse Rack of Ribs comes in half or full rack, each with hickory-smoked baby back ribs served with fries. Slather it in their signature sauce Hot N’ Honey, or a less spicy Honey BBQ sauce, a sweeter sauce without the heat.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, famous for regional sauces and slow-smoked meats, also serves baby back ribs by the bone. The fall-off-the-bone ribs are super tender and pair well with Tupelo Honey Heat sauce. “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says.

Famous Dave’s BBQ Ribs

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning Ribs offer competition-level smoke flavor, hand-rubbed with spices, slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. A former pitmaster for Famous Dave’s maintains that “the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” they write on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

City Barbeque

City Barbeque is a Midwestern chain that has expanded with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Authentic smoked meats served in hearty portions with delicious sides have put it on the map. Each location has three hickory burning smokers to slow cook meats, including brisket and St. Louis–cut pork ribs to “bite off the bone” perfection. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is a Southern staple serving St. Louis Ribs, Sweet & Smoky or House Dry-Rubbed Ribs. According to diners, they are finger-licking good, and the honey-sweet sauce is delicious.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Ribs

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a Texas-born chain famous for serving slow-smoked classics, including ribs. One Redditor called it “solid” in a review. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse is a Florida-based pitmaster chain praised for delicious ribs. It is “a step above Sonny’s etc,” one diner writes. The St. Louis Style Ribs are a main attraction, With 2 Sides & Texas Cornbread (+.99) 1/2 Rack: 19.89 | Full Rack: 34.29 smoked and finished on the grill with a Honey BBQ sauce.