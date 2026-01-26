5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Bagels, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving the best bagels for chewy texture.

A good bagel has a chewy, dense interior and a shiny, crackly crust from being boiled before baking. It should have a balanced flavor, a well-formed hole, toppings that actually stick and be fresh enough to taste great even without cream cheese. While many swear by local bakeries to grab their favorite morning bagels, some chains are earning rave reviews and respect from diners and culinary pros. According to chefs Eat This, Not That! reached out to, here are the top five chains for the best bagels.

Panera Bread

Known for their soup bread bowls, sandwiches on fresh-baked bread and salads, but their breakfast menu is also impressive. “Panera Bread’s cinnamon crunch bagel paired with honey walnut cream cheese can be breakfast and is honestly good enough for dessert,” says Jessica Formicola, chef, cookbook author, TV personality, and recipe creator with Savory Experiments. “It’s a splurge I love making.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels

No matter how you like your bagels, Einstein Bros. Bagels has something for everyone. The chain is a go-to for Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie's Table, "Einstein Bros. bagels are soft on the inside with enough chew to feel substantial,"she says. "They toast evenly and work well with cream cheese or breakfast sandwich fillings. They're not overly dense or tough, so they're easy to eat plain or toasted."

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ might be famous for its donuts, but the bagels are also a menu staple and should not be overlooked. “Dunkin’ bagels are straightforward and familiar, with a mild flavor and a slightly chewy bite,” says Buchanan. “They toast well and hold cream cheese without falling apart. They’re a reliable option when you want a simple bagel without anything fancy.”

Starbucks

Starbucks has become a fan favorite for healthier breakfast options and their bagels are a must-try, according to Buchanan. “Starbucks bagels are denser with a firm chew, which works well when they’re toasted,” she says. “They don’t get overly dry, and the structure holds up well with spreads. They’re a solid option alongside coffee when you want something filling.”

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons serves breakfast all day and has a nice variety of bagels that Buchanan says are crave-worthy. “Tim Hortons bagels are soft on the inside with a light chew, especially when toasted,” she explains. “They’re simple and not overly dense, which makes them work well with butter or cream cheese. They’re mild in flavor, which works well if you don’t want a heavily seasoned bagel.”