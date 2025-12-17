5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Baked Potatoes, According to Diners

Diners say these chain restaurants serve the most delicious baked potatoes.

The humble baked potato is a must-have side when you really want something hearty and filling to hit the spot. This dish is endlessly versatile, and can be adapted to any taste. Sweet, savory, spicy, you name it, there are so many variations of this dish and diners love it. But which chains offer baked potatoes so good they would be worth it as an entrée, let alone a side? Here are five chain restaurants where the baked potatoes are utterly delicious, according to diners.

McAlister’s Deli

The Giant Spuds at McAlister’s Deli are huge: The Spud Max contains ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar-jack, green onion, black olives and sour cream. “Love the veggie spud. Also get one with the chili and cheese,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

The Baked Potato at Texas Roadhouse loaded with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon is a fan-favorite menu item. “Perfectly cooked (medium) and seasoned ribeye and this beautiful looking baked potato. Emily was our sweet server and did an excellent job (they were busy as usual),” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Diners love the hearty Loaded Baked Potato at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “Had no clue what to choose so I got the chicken tenders with two loaded baked potatoes and my friend got the chicken tender with baby back ribs and a loaded baked potato and corn for sides. Such a filling meal and the service was great!!” one diner shared.

Wendy’s

The Baked Potato at Wendy's is a classic fan-favorite menu item. "Am I the only one who still orders baked potatoes ? I hope they never take them from the menu. I feel like only 70 year olds order them . Please tell me they are still popular," one Redditor said.

Jason’s Deli

Diners love the huge Baked Potatoes at Jason’s Deli. “I honestly never realized how big the baked potatoes were at Jason’s deli. This was my first time ordering one; I usually get a certain sandwich. It was absolutely delicious! And quite possible the biggest baked potato I’ve ever seen, let alone eaten!” one fan raved.