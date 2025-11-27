6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Loaded Baked Potatoes, According to Chefs

When it comes to crave-worthy comfort food, few dishes deliver quite like a fully loaded baked potato. From extra-crispy skins to over-the-top toppings, some baked potatoes outshine the rest and certain restaurant chains have mastered the art of crafting the perfect potato. So what makes a loaded baked potato rise above the rest? “For me, it all starts with the skin–yes, I absolutely eat the skin,” says Chef Abby Cheshire, private yacht chef and author of PASSPORT TO FLAVOR: 100 Global Dishes You Can Make Anywhere. She explains, “It’s the best part when it’s done right. To get that perfect crispiness, I rub the potato with a little oil and give the outside a generous sprinkle of salt. The salt doesn’t just season the skin; as it bakes, it subtly permeates the inside too.” To get a top-notch loaded baked potato, it’s not just the outside that matters; the inside needs to be “light, fluffy, and steaming hot,” Chef Abby says. As far as toppings go, stuff it with your favorites, but for Chef Abby she keeps hers classic–butter, salt, pepper, cheese, bacon, and extra sour cream. But she has a certain order of how she adds her toppings. “The butter and cheese go in first so the heat melts them right into the potato.” She adds, “Then I like to mash everything together — almost like making loaded mashed potatoes right inside the potato’s jacket,” she says. “That, to me, is the perfect loaded baked potato.” To find the places that serve the best loaded baked potatoes, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs who reveal their go-to spots. Here are their top six picks.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli takes the idea of a deli-baked potato to a whole new level. “They begin with a massive spud to make sure it’s the main dish and not just a side and really shine when it comes to variety,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. He explains, “Their Texas Style Spud is a work of art–the smoky barbecue beef and cheddar on top of the potato make it a hearty, regional dish. “The CB Ranch with ranch dressing and the Pollo Mexicano with spicy sauce are also both well-made and tasty dishes,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is ideal for date nights, celebrations or if you want to treat yourself to a luxurious meal with impeccable service. While they offer plenty of delicious sides to pair with a steak, their loaded baked potato is perfect. “Fleming’s shows that doing the classics perfectly is the key to success,” says Chef Corrie. “Their loaded baked potato is a lesson in precision and balance–the skin is crispy, and the inside is fork-tender, giving them the perfect texture,” he explains. According to Chef Corrie, “The topping ratio is what makes it so good. They use just the right amount of butter and sour cream to make the potato richer without making it soggy, which lets the flavors of the high-quality cheese and crunchy bacon mix perfectly. It’s a big, shareable side that goes perfectly with their prime steaks.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, good value and consistently great food. It’s where Chef Abby loves to go for a loaded baked potato. “They keep it simple and don’t overwhelm it with a bunch of over-the-top toppings,” she notes. “Instead, they execute it perfectly and let the potato speak for itself. It follows all the rules of what I think makes a perfect loaded baked potato — crispy seasoned skin, a fluffy interior, and classic toppings done right.”

McAlister’s Deli

For baked potato lovers, McAlister’s Deli is a must-visit. The chain takes its loaded spuds seriously, piling them high with creative toppings that take the classic to the next level. “Their trademark two-potato method, which combines two spuds, makes a huge canvas that can hold a lot of toppings,” Chef Corrie explains. “It’s not just about how big it is; it’s also about how much it can hold.” He adds, “It lets them fill it with hearty, deli-style mixes like the Spud Max with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, olives and sour cream,” that’s so fulfilling and satisfying. Chef Corrie says, “Their menu treats the baked potato as a versatile base for a full meal, offering plenty of options and good value.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is known for their fresh, tasty burgers, their loaded baked potatoes don’t get enough credit. “Wendy’s is one of the few big fast-food chains that has mastered the loaded baked potato, which makes it a special and important place,” says Chef Corrie. He explains, “The best thing about what they offer is its accessibility and simplicity. The Bacon & Cheese potato is a quick, comforting, and surprisingly healthy fast food choice. Putting their famous, spicy chili on the Chili & Cheese version is a great idea because it brings out the best flavors of their menu.”

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is another excellent choice for a fine dining experience–they serve a loaded baked potato that does not disappoint. “The loaded baked potato at Ocean Prime is an indulgence that fits in with the Restaurant’s high-end atmosphere,” says Chef Corrie. “It is famous for its many high-quality toppings like using real, big pieces of bacon instead of bits, along with rich sour cream and butter, making a side dish that is both rich and perfectly textured,” he explains.