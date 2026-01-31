5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Fajita Platters, According to Diners

Diners reveal which chain restaurants serve the most flavorful, sizzling beef fajita platters.

Beef fajita platters are a hearty, delicious option at any Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurant. The sizzling spectacle of meat, vegetables, and tortillas brought to the table is all part of the fun, and this staple dish is popular for being filling and unbelievably tasty. Many spots have this dish on the menu, but which places have fajita options so good customers order them on repeat? Here are five chain restaurants with the best beef fajita platters, according to diners.

Chili’s

Chili’s guests can choose from chicken, shrimp, or steak for its fan-favorite Classic Fajita Platter, served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. The Pick Any 2 option means an extra order of protein. “My husband always gets the pick 2 fajitas with steak and shrimp and it is delicious. We love it,” one diner said.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has delicious Mesquite Fire Fajitas on the menu, including one made with Skirt Steak. These platters are served with fresh, hand-pressed flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice, and refried beans. "The food is delicious and flavorful every time I'm here. Ultimate fajitas are one of my favorites, along with chili rellenos and Southwest chicken tacos," one fan said.

Pappasito’s Cantina

The Beef Fajita at Pappasito’s Cantina is made with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, frijoles a la charra, and fresh flour tortillas. “The flavors are the best and the portions are oversized. You cant help but over eat,” one fan said. “My go-to is the steak fajitas or steak quesadillas. Anything steak you can’t go wrong but everything is ridiculously good.”

Rosa’s Cafe & Tortilla Factory

The Beef Fajita Plate at Rosa’s Cafe & Tortilla Factory is made with tender marinated beef grilled over mesquite wood and served with bell peppers and onions, Mexican rice, refried or black beans, and three flour tortillas. It also includes a grilled jalapeño pepper, guacamole, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato garnish, and sour cream. “Had the beef fajita plate and a beer. The beef was very tender and delicious with a slight smoked flavor. Rice and beans were excellent. Fresh flour tortillas and the abundance of fresh condiments was fantastic,” one happy customer said.

Taco Palenque

The Parrilladas at Taco Palenque are loaded with your choice of grilled meats — from tender fajitas to juicy sirloin and more — served with fresh sides like guacamole, mexican red rice, beans, and Pico de Gallo. “I would recommend the beef fajita parrillada! Ask for pico de gallo & avocado salsa,” one diner said.