Fans say these chain steak burritos are packed with juicy meat and bold flavor.

Is there anything better than a fresh, warm tortilla, stuffed full of delicious, juicy marinated and grilled steak, rice, beans, veggies, salsa, and all the fixings? Depends on who you ask, but in my opinion, nope. I love a good steak burrito, but they aren’t easy to come by. All the elements need to be done just right, and there needs to be a perfect balance of meat, beans, rice, and other fillings. Where can you get the most delicious steak burritos? Here are 5 chain steak burritos fans say are stuffed to the max.

Chipotle Steak Burrito

Chipotle steak burritos are delicious, loaded with bold-flavored steak. When carne asada is available, I always upgrade, as the meat is thicker, tastier, and juicier. “Chipotle’s tender Carne Asada is expertly grilled throughout the day, expertly seasoned with garlic, cumin and coriander, finished with fresh lime and hand-cut cilantro, and hand-cut before serving,” the chain says.

Qdoba Smothered Steak Burrito

Chef Justin Mosel, Director of Culinary at Rubio’s Coastal Grill, previously told Eat This, Not That! that a burrito must have warm toasted tortillas, quality ingredients such as house-made beans, rice, salsas and sauces and a variety of veg and meat protein choices,” noting that Qdoba is “a great value for the money.”

Moe’s Southwest Grill Homewrecker

Moe’s Southwest Grill Homewrecker is the chain’s most popular burrito and diners are fanatic about the steak. “Not sure why, but for me personally Moes just always seems fresher, better,tastes more, has larger servings, and not like chain food unlike Chipotle. I wish I could define the difference with better eloquence. Probalby just taking more time to do it correctly with better quality ingredients. It just an opinion,” one says.

Freebirds World Burrito Steak

Freebirds World Burrito Steak is epic. “Where to begin! Chipotle is dry and has a monotonous flavor. Freebirds is bright and has a way better variety. The steak (which is my favorite meat on burritos) is tender and juicy at Freebirds,” one says. “The sauces are way better too. More options at Freebirds.”

Baja Fresh Steak Burrito

At Baja Fresh, you can order the “fire-grilled steak” in a variety of burrito options, including Baja, Diablo, Burrito Ultimo, Nacho Burrito, or Mexicano Burrito. Each features fresh ingredients and are packed full of meat and the toppings of your choice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e