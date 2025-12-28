5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Chicken Quesadillas

Fans say these fast-food chains serve the most satisfying chicken quesadillas.

I will never turn down a basic quesadilla but a chicken quesadilla is so much better when it comes to protein and satiety, not to mention flavor. If the chicken is good quality and perfectly marinated, seasoned, and cooked, this menu item is easily one of the most delicious and additive choices you can go for. But where can diners get a chicken quesadilla that’s guaranteed to be outstanding every time? Here are five fast food chains with exceptional chicken quesadillas, according to fans.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is easily one of the most underrated fast-food chains—the taste and quality is exceptional every time, and the quesadilla options are no exception. The Salsa Verde Chicken Quesadilla and Creamy Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla are both fantastic. “I love the salsa verde quesadilla!!! 😋😋” one Instagrammer said. “Creamy chipotle all day,” another commented.

Taco Bell

The Chicken Quesadilla at Taco Bell is a large flour tortilla filled with a blend of mozzarella, pepperjack, and cheddar cheeses, grilled, marinated all-white-meat chicken, Creamy Jalapeño sauce, and grilled to perfection. “Chicken quesadilla is one of my favorites! I add extra cheese and extra creamy jalapeno sauce to it and top it with fire sauce every bite,” one fan raved.

Del Taco

The new Del Dorado Chicken Quesadilla at Del Taco is made with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, shredded spicy jack cheese and Salsa Roja, all folded in a flour tortilla, flat-grilled, and served with guacamole and sour cream for dipping. “The new Salsa Roja has a kick that lasts, so I used the sour cream to cool it down as I’m a bit of a spice wimp,” one fan said. “My favorite was the Del Dorado Quesadilla which comes with sides of sour cream and fresh guacamole 🥑!!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh diners can choose to add Fire-Grilled Chicken to their Quesadilla, which is served with guacamole and sour cream. “Baja Fresh is the best of these that I’ve tasted,” one fan said. “Baja Fresh never fails to deliver. The food is always delicious and tasty, especially their Baja bundles, which are incredibly affordable,” another commented.

Chipotle

Chipotle’s delicious Build-Your-Own Quesadilla option is made from cheese in a flour tortilla with your choice of meat (like chicken), sofritas or fajita veggies and three included sides. “The chicken quesadilla was so good with the vinaigrette mixed with sour cream,” one customer said. “Chicken quesadilla is my go-to!! I tragically have the cilantro gene so the cilantro rice makes options limited. I get it with red salsa sour cream and black beans. My fav,” another raved.