These chains go all out with cake, perks, and party vibes.

Happy Birthday to you! If it is your special day, and you are ready to celebrate with a dinner out, there are so many restaurants to choose from. But not all of them will treat you like a birthday King or Queen. Many chains offer freebies and perks for birthday celebrations, whether you are hosting a party or dining alone. Where should you celebrate? Here are 11 chain restaurants for the best birthday party dinners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is a popular birthday destination, with huge desserts and party vibes. Reward members enjoy a complimentary slice of cheesecake with a qualifying purchase on their special day, choosing from over 30 cheesecake flavors. And staff are known for singing “Happy Birthday” to the guest of honor. If you are planning to host a large group, you should make reservations. You can also preorder a whole cake that serves 12–15 people.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Over at Maggiano’s Little Italy, celebrate a birthday with a family-style Italian feast. “From start to finish, our experienced team of event hosts will help bring your celebration to life with a Chef-curated menu, personalized private dining rooms and our exacting attention to detail that will make it unforgettable,” the chain says. “Make any birthday celebration their best yet with a personalized space complete with delicious dishes and, of course, plenty of cake.”

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse is a luxe steakhouse with an energetic atmosphere that makes it the perfect spot for a birthday celebration. “When we were there they brought out a small cake to celebrate a birthday at a nearby table. Suggest you mention the birthday celebration when you make reservation,” a diner said. Another said it involves a cake with sparklers and a big “happy birthday” singing experience. And members receive a $50 dining credit on their birthday each year.

Benihana

Benihana is one of the most popular chains for a birthday bash, as you can reserve a whole table or two for your party, complete with a tableside show and delicious food. “From the moment you arrive at your teppanyaki table with friends and family, you know you’re in for a show like no other. Our world-class chefs don’t just cook—they entertain, delight, and wow with razor-sharp skills, sizzling hibachi tricks, and laughter along the way. While you enjoy the signature performance, you can also savor fresh sushi from our sushi bar, premium Wagyu cuts, and the show-stopping Benihana Fried Rice that makes every birthday party unforgettable,” they chain writes.

Yard House

If you love craft beer and high energy vibes, head to Yard House for your birthday celebration. “Bring your family and friends to our house for an unforgettable celebration and enjoy a complimentary birthday dessert on us. Just let your server know it’s your birthday then sit back and cheers to another year!” the chain declares.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is the perfect spot to celebrate your birthday with all-you-can-eat meats, salads, and sides. You can make a reservation and sit in the main dining room or book a private or semi-private space for a more intimate party. Members of FOGO Rewards, the chain’s new loyalty program, will receive a $25 reward off a full churrasco lunch, brunch, or dinner, in addition to a complimentary birthday dessert of your choice.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House offers a personalized birthday experience, typically featuring a complimentary dessert. Some diners maintain that bouquets of flowers were on their table, while others claim the table was covered in confetti and that they were treated like “royalty” the moment they walked in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

For an elegant, refined celebration experience, head to The Capital Grille. Guests report that when noting a birthday celebration on the reservation, they are treated to personalized touches such as tables decorated with confetti, handwritten cards from the chef, and complimentary champagne or a signature flourless chocolate espresso cake. You can also book a private room for a more intimate party.

Olive Garden

For a laid-back Italian-style celebration, head to Olive Garden. In addition to the free all-you-can-eat breadsticks and soup or salad with your meal, birthday patrons will enjoy a free dessert and a “Happy Birthday” serenade from the servers. If you have a large group, make sure to call and reserve.

Texas Roadhouse

Go big or go home when celebrating your birthday at Texas Roadhouse. “If you’re celebrating your birthday at one of our 15 restaurants, you are granted the honor of being seated on a saddle while our Legendary servers ‘yeehaw’ and sing happy birthday to you. Our tradition of wishing you a Legendary Birthday and years ahead! We assure to create a memorable and fun birthday celebration for you, every single time,” the chain writes. “I had a fantastic birthday dinner at Texas Roadhouse yesterday. The club offered me a free appetizer, which I used to order mouthwatering potato skins. The main course was a tender prime rib, served with loaded fries and a crisp salad. To my surprise, they brought out a small ice cream dessert to celebrate my birthday. It was an unforgettable experience with delicious food and exceptional service!” one diner shared.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse rewards members enjoy a complimentary dessert or appetizer on their special day. The experience often features staff singing “Happy Birthday” and personalized service, making it a popular choice for celebratory meals.