Chain restaurants known for buffalo chicken in wings, sandwiches, and pizza.

Buffalo sauce has nothing to do with the hoofed animal. The tangy cayenne pepper hot sauce and melted butter combination is a popular accompaniment to chicken, ranging from wings to sandwiches. Where can you get the best buffalo chicken in various forms across the country? Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best buffalo chicken.

Wingstop

The Vibe: Hand-sauced wings, original hot.

Wingstop has one of the best original buffalo sauces that comes on its bone-in wings, fried crisp. “Wingstop, no contest,” a Redditor says. “Another rare quality: consistently good wing.” Users point out that it pairs perfectly with blue cheese dressing. “And in the blue cheese, “The chunks are sooo good.. can’t have my Wingstop without it,” one Redditor writes. “The chunks of blue is too fire,” another agrees. “Cheating yourself by not getting blue cheese.”

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Vibe: Crispy texture, lip-burning heat.

Buffalo Wild Wings regulars swear by the buffalo sauce on the wings, which are “incredible,” according to fans. “Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” adds another diner.

Zaxby’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Vibe: Buffalo Garlic Blaze, tenders.

Zaxby’s saucy, well-seasoned buffalo wings are a favorite, “tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional),” another agrees.

Jersey Mike’s

The Vibe: Buffalo chicken cheesesteak, grilled.

If you are craving a Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak, head to Jersey Mike’s for $44. The sandwich is made with Frank’s Red Hot Sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, white American cheese with blue cheese dressing. “The Buffalo chicken is where it’s at,” agrees a Redditor.

Papa Johns

The Vibe: Buffalo chicken pizza, ranch.

Don’t forget about buffalo chicken pizza! The famous Papa John’s crust is covered in a buffalo sauce with “a hint of buttery richness and a tangy, craveable kick. Piled high with grilled chicken, hickory-smoked bacon, fresh-cut onions, and real cheese made from mozzarella,” the menu reads. “Buffalo sauce with ranch swirl, chicken and 3 cheese. Was pretty tasty,” a Redditor confirms. “Ideal buffalo pizza,” another agrees, while a third dubs it “delicious.”

TGI Fridays Buffalo Wings

The Vibe: Trraditoinal buffalo wings

TGI Fridays serves its signature Buffalo wings, made with Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Sauce with a side of creamy, chunky blue cheese dip. “It’s not a true TGI Fridays experience without our legendary wings! Drenched in our signature Buffalo sauce and served with a creamy blue cheese dip, these wings are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Perfect for sharing with friends or keeping all to yourself – we won’t judge!” the chain captioned an Instagram post.