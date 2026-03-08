5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chili Cheese Fries

Discover which five chain restaurants serve the best chili cheese fries.

Chili cheese fries are the ultimate version of loaded fries, usually listed as a popular appetizer but fully acceptable as a meal in itself. These fries topped with chili and usually cheese is a savory, filling, and endlessly versatile dish to enjoy, easily adaptable to taste and preference. If you’re craving this messy, delicious menu item, several chains have great options to try. Here are five chain restaurants with the best chili cheese fries.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The Chili Cheese Fries at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are a delicious treat, made with Freddy’s Shoestring Fries and topped with chili & jalapeño cheese sauce, available in regular or large. “The cheese fries? So good, cheese is a tiny tiny bit spicy, and good seasoning on the fries (shoestring but crispy). I would recommend the cheese fries!” one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Chili Cheese Fries are one of the items the chain does best, made with natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with our hearty chili and rich, creamy cheese sauce. The Chili & Cheese Baked Potato might be even more popular than the fries: Hot and fluffy potato topped with Wendy’s signature meaty, flavorful chili, rich, creamy cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar.

Culver’s

Culver’s Chili Cheddar Fries are a delicious, hearty appetizer perfect for sharing. “We take our crispy Crinkle Cut Fries and smother ’em proudly with George’s Chili—our signature, medium-spicy chili con carne made with homestyle beef, beans and a secret blend of peppery spices. Topped off with our creamy Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce for a tried-and-true masterpiece,” the restaurant says.

Del Taco

Del Taco‘s Chili Cheddar Fries are made from Crinkle Cut Fries topped with beefy chili and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese. Hungry diners can also opt for the Deluxe Chili Cheddar Fries, which is the same but with cool sour cream, diced onions, and fresh diced tomatoes added. The Carne Asada Steak Fries are also excellent, with Crinkle Cut fries, grilled carne asada steak, cheddar cheese, savory secret sauce, fresh house-made guacamole, and fresh diced tomatoes for the win.

Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel’s Classic Chili Cheese Fries are a fan-favorite menu item made from golden brown French Fries topped with Wienerschnitzel’s secret recipe Chili and melted shredded cheddar cheese. The restaurant also offers a Chili Cheese Fries Burrito, which has the same recipe as the regular Chili Cheese Fries except it’s all wrapped in a tortilla. Genius.