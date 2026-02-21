7 Chain Restaurants With the Crispiest French Fries in America

These chains are known for golden, ultra-crispy fries done right.

Unless you’re getting fish & chips from a proper British chippie, where the fries are notoriously (and gloriously) limp thanks to the steam from being wrapped in paper, fries should be crispy and savory on the outside and tender on the inside. Those are the rules for decent fries, whether they’re big fat steakhouse ones or salty, crunchy shoestring fries. Balance is key, of course—there is such a thing as too crispy. So which spots get perfectly cooked fries every time? Here are seven chain restaurants with the crispiest French fries.

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s Steak Fries are thick cut and fried to perfection with Red’s Original seasoning. These fries are severely underrated, and it doesn’t hurt that the chain offers bottomless refills. You can also buy them frozen at the supermarket but nothing beats getting them fresh in the restaurant.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries are crispy, crunchy, savory perfection. The frozen option is very popular amongst fans who say it’s pretty close to the real thing, while others swear nothing compares to freshly-fried options in-house. “Secretly seasoned. Famously good. And made just for you,” the chain says.

Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous restaurant chain is obviously known for outstanding hot dogs but the fries are absolutely slept upon. The Plain Fries, Cheese Fries, and Chili Cheese Fries are loved by customers. “The Crinkle Cuts fries at Nathan’s Famous Original are the best of that style,” one fan said. “I also like how you can get them smothered in melted cheese and they stay crispy. Served in a paper boat with a little wooden fork so your fingers don’t get as dirty.”

Popeyes

Popeyes Cajun Fries are crispy and packed with flavor. “People sleep on them. They’re their best side in my opinion. 5 piece tenders, fries, a biscuit and a sweet tea,” one fan said.

Arby’s

Arby’s Curly Fries have a solid fan-following from diners who love the crispy texture and great seasoning. “The curly fries are genuinely unique out of the national chain fast food places and when they’re fresh and crispy and hot I’d take them over most other places fries,” one Redditor explained.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver’s

Culver’s Crinkle Cut Fries are always made fresh to order and it shows—no heat lamp terribleness here. “I’ve eaten my share of fries, including Culver’s, and I’m not exaggerating – they were life changing, the best fries I’ve ever had,” one fan shared about the extra-crispy fries.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The Shoestring Fries at Freddy’s are seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning and served in generous portions. “I really like their matchstick fries, but they do need to be eaten immediately,” one diner said. “The fries and the custard ice cream are the reason why I eat here a few times a year.”