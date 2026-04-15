5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Clam Chowder, According to Diners

Diners name chain restaurants serving standout clam chowder.

As a full-time Food and Travel Journalist, I like to think that traveling extensively through the New England region has made me a bit of a clam chowder connoisseur (shout out to my favorite at Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, Maine). I want to taste the juiciness of the clams without getting just a mouthful of potato and bacon. It seems straightforward, but it’s fairly easy to mess up and a good clam chowder is hard to beat. To be sure that you’re spending your money at an establishment with delicious clam chowder, diners say that these chains have some of the best.

Legal Sea Foods

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods has award-winning New England clam chowder that customers are obsessed with. “The chowder was delicious! It has to be one of the best clam chowders I’ve eaten. And the clams were amazingly big and juicy and fresh. The menu was huge, and they had not only seafood, chowder, but also sushi. So many tempting dishes, but all I craved was good clam chowder,” a Yelp reviewer said.



The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has delicious New England clam chowder that’s creamy and full of flavor. “Awesome service, my daughter brought me here for lunch and the lobster and [arugula] salad was so good, the clam chowder is the best that I have tried,” a Yelp reviewer said about their experience.

McCormick & Schmicks

McCormick & Schmicks has thick and delicious New England clam chowder, loaded with juicy plump clams, tender potatoes, and crisp bacon that diners enjoy. “Cup of New England Clam Chowder was excellent,” a reviewer said about their chowder experience at McCormick & Schmicks.

Hog Island Oyster Co.

Hog Island Oyster Co. is known for their oysters, but they also grow clams, leading to some incredible clam chowder. When the chowder was created, one of the Hog Island co-founders, John Finger, was set on using only the fresh clams in the chowder and not incorporating any flour to thicken the soup. “Where I grew up, nobody puts flour in the chowder,” John Finger said. It might look different than other chowders, but customers can taste the quality. “If you have only had clam chowder in the thick style, you’ll be surprised by theirs being thinner but it is so much richer and tastier. We loved it,” a reviewer said on Yelp.

Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster is known for their New England clam chowder, and their delicious lobster bisque loaded with Maine lobster. Often offered in New England is to do half-and-half when it comes to their soups. They tend to blend together well! “Love the lobster Rolls. Both kinds. Soups are wonderful lobster and clam chowder! Look forward to the next pop up,” a Yelp reviewer said.