7 Chain Restaurants Serving Real Clam Chowder Made Fresh Daily

These chains still make rich, creamy clam chowder fresh in-house every single day.

We are officially right in the middle of soup season, and there are few things more comforting and delicious than a bowl of made-from-scratch clam chowder. Clam chowder from a can or a carton cannot hold a candle to one made with fresh, top-quality ingredients and seasonings, and cooked with love and care. If you’re craving this beautiful, hearty seafood soup, here are seven restaurant chains where the clam chowder is made in-house every day, no exceptions.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has an outstanding made-from-scratch New England Clam Chowder on the menu diners say is creamy and delicious. “I got a plate which came with clam chowder and salmon on top of couscous, asparagus, and tomatoes. The chowder was creamy and had a good ratio of potato to clam,” one fan said.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s New England Clam Chowder is made with clams, potatoes, and bacon. “I had a bowl of clam chowder, which was hearty and filling, unlike the watery clam chowder I have been running into lately at various restaurants,” one diner shared. “The buttermilk fried shrimp was flavorful and perfectly fried, and it was served with this really good dipping sauce on the side.”

Ocean Prime

Diners say the Creamy Clam Chowder at Ocean Prime (made from fresh littleneck clams and oyster crackers) is superb, fans say. “Truly the best I’ve ever had, and we are frequent visitors to the Maine shores where clam chowder is prevalent. My other half had a caesar salad that had some Parmesan crisps as a nice touch,” one fan said.

Ivar’s

Seattle, WA-based seafood chain Ivar’s has Ivar’s Clam Chowder on the menu, a “cup of Northwest style white chowder with bacon”, the restaurant says. “We ordered the bread basket, clam chowder, Cajun salmon and chips and halibut and chips. Everything was tasty. Possibly the best clam chowder I’ve ever had,” one fan said.

Duke’s Seafood

The “Champion Chowders” at Duke’s Seafood are outstanding, including the award-winning gluten-free creamy and herby New England style Clam Chowder, made with nitrite-free bacon. “My husband had the combo fish n chips with New England clam chowder. He said the clam chowder was the best he’s ever had (and he’s had a LOT),” one diner shared.

Mo’s Seafood and Chowder

Mo’s Seafood and Chowder is naturally proud to make clam chowder in house every day. “Our Clam Chowder has made us famous…we hope you enjoy it! New England Style with Bacon,” the chain says. “I ordered the clam chowder to go since the place was packed. It was sooo good, especially with the crackers. One of the best chowders I’ve ever had. It was thick, creamy and loaded with clams,” one fan raved.

Legal Sea Foods

The New England Clam Chowder at Legal Sea Foods is made in-house every day and absolutely delicious, fans say. "We also ordered two soups: the clam chowder and the lobster bisque. The clam chowder was delicious, cheesy, and creamy," one diner shared.