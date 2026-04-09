4 Best Chain Restaurants for a Classic Cobb Salad, According to Chefs

Chefs share the four best chain restaurants for a classic cobb salad.

A classic Cobb salad is one of those iconic American dishes that perfectly balances flavor, texture and visual appeal. The secret is that every ingredient has a purpose—rich, savory, fresh, and crunchy all at once. Crisp, fresh greens form the base, while a variety of proteins—bacon, avocado, hard‑boiled eggs, and chicken or ham—add satisfaction.. Each component should be carefully layered, with a dressing that ties everything together. While the Cobb salad is a staple on many menus, some chains execute it better than others. Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, shares the top four chains that deliver the best classic Cobb.

The Cheesecake Factory

A Cobb salad isn’t vegetarian, but The Cheesecake Factory offers a version for meat eaters and those with a plant-based diet. “They do this right — everything is chopped to the same size so you get every ingredient in every bite,” says Sullivan. “The bacon is crispy, the blue cheese is real, the portion is huge. The blue cheese dressing is made in-house, and it makes a real difference.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

First Watch

Beloved for its chef-driven brunch menu, First Watch is the go-to spot for a standout meal—but don’t overlook the classics, like their perfectly crafted Cobb salad. “The avocado is ripe, the eggs are jammy, and the chicken is grilled to order,” says Sullivan. “Everything is prepared fresh daily, and you can actually taste it.”

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Panera Bread

The Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken at Panera Bread is a fresh and satisfying take on the classic. “Panera’s version is lighter and fresher than the classic, which is perfect for lunch,” Sullivan explains. “The green goddess dressing ties it all together without being heavy, and the chicken is never dry. Clean ingredients list, which matters for a lot of my readers.”

Au Bon Pain

The Chicken Cobb Avocado at Au Bon Pain is a classic Cobb and gives it a fresh, modern twist while keeping everything balanced and approachable. “Designed for the café experience: quick, clean and easy to eat on the go, this salad is more premium than a standard fast-food salad,” says Sullivan. “It’s rich and satisfying without feeling heavy, perfect for a light yet hearty meal.”