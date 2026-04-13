5 Popular Seafood Chains Serving the Best Crispy Fish and Tartar Sauce

These popular restaurants serve top-rated crispy fish and tangy tartar sauce.

Fried fish and tartar sauce is a classic combo, commonly found in most restaurant chains that specialize in really good seafood. The crispy battered or breaded fish and creamy, tangy tartar complement each other perfectly, and of course the tartar is perfect for dipping fries (or anything, no judgement here). If you’re craving some really simple yet delicious seafood that always hits the spot, the following restaurants won’t let you down. Here are five popular seafood chains serving delicious crispy fish with tangy tartar sauce.

King’s Fish House

King’s Fish House has a wide variety of excellent seafood on the menu, both grilled and fried. The Beer Battered Fish And Chips plate is a popular meal made from wild Icelandic cod, served with fries and tartar sauce. “I had their delicious fish and chips but I have to point out the little details. Finally a restaurant that gives you plenty of tartar sauce for the fish without having to ask for more!” one happy guest said. “And the shoestring potatoes below take longer to get soggy unlike the regular or wedge cut fries.”

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar has delicious housemade tartar to go with meals such as the Fish ‘N’ Chips basket, which is also served with fries and coleslaw. The Mahi Fingers are another excellent choice for crispy fried fish. “We just had an amazing Mother’s Day meal here. The crab bites appetizer is wonderful and the fish and chips, delectable!” one shopper said.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips at Bonefish Grill is made with crispy cod and french fries served with coleslaw and tartar sauce. “The food was so delicious!! I am a huge fan of fish and chips and my plate was so better than I expected!” one fan said.

Weathervane Seafood Restaurants

The “World Famous” Haddock Fish and Chips at Weathervane Seafood Restaurants is hand-battered and cooked fresh to order. Each plate comes with french fries and creamy coleslaw, and of course tangy tartar sauce by request. “Real fish and chips done right,” one diner at the Kittery, Maine location said. “Visitors to the region seek them out. Locals keep the place busy. It’s not a gimmick. It’s good, straightforward Maine fish and chips. (And you need to get some!)”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster

Red Lobster fans can enjoy the chain’s tartar sauce with any menu item, including the delicious Fish & Chips made with beer-battered wild-caught cod. The Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder is also served with tartar, plus sides like hush puppies and orzo rice.