These five national chains are serving up a feast for the hoppiest holiday of the year.

The hoppiest holiday of the year is almost here! If you haven’t made Easter brunch plans yet, there are a handful of chains that will be serving up a feast. While many places offer their regular menu options, others go above and beyond to bring you more festive fare. Where should you dine this Easter? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best Easter brunch.

Cracker Barrel Easter Feast

Cracker Barrel is open regular hours on Easter Sunday, but there are extra items on the menu. You can get a traditional ham or turkey dinner starting at 11 am. You can also order heat-and-serve meals in advance if you prefer to host an Easter brunch at home.

Golden Corral Easter Buffet

Golden Corral will have special buffet offerings on Easter Sunday. “Celebrate the season at Golden Corral with family and friends on Easter! Enjoy your buffet favorites, plus, Carved Glazed Ham will also be available on the endless buffet all day long. Whether you’re joining us for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there’s something everyone will enjoy,” they announced.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Easter Brunch

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is serving a dazzling two-course prix fixe brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m on Easter Sunday. It starts with a warm Apple Cinnamon Scone, followed by first-course options like a Norwegian Smoked Salmon or Lobster Bisque. Then, choose an entrée, like a Butter Poached Main Lobster Quiche Florentine with Fuji Apple Salad, Chilled Colossal Crab Avocado Toast on toasted Japanese milk bread or a pan-seared 8-ounce filet with a Mushroom and White Cheddar Frittata. Beverages include Mimosas, Bloody Marys, Bellinis, or Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label paired with Caviar on potato crisps, available as enhancements. And, live music begins at 4 p.m., where available. The cost? $55 – $60 for adults (varies by location), $17 for kids.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille Easter Brunch

The Capital Grille is serving a two-course, chef-curated brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will begin with a Specialty Blueberry Bread, freshly baked in-house, followed by first-course options like Cold-Smoked Salmon and Avocado Toast or savory New England Clam Chowder. Choose from Lobster Frittata with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, an 8-ounce Center Cut Filet Mignon served with White Cheddar Hash Brown and soft-fried egg, or a Pan-Seared Salmon for the main dish. $55 – $60 per person, depending on location.

Seasons 52 Easter Brunch

Seasons 52 is serving an à la carte Easter Brunch featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the dining room. Dishes will include Filet and Eggs, Honey-Glazed Spiral Ham, Crab and Cheddar Quiche, French Toast Bake with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits.