11 Grocery Stores That Are Open on Easter Sunday

Easter is just a few days away, and many families are putting the final touches on their holiday menu. Whether your celebration involves a big breakfast, a full ham dinner or just a normal everyday meal, you're going to need groceries. But, is your local supermarket going to be open on Sunday? Even if you don't personally observe the Easter holiday, it's still good to know your grocer's hours.

There are several major grocery stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday, most notably Costco, Publix, and Target. But you are not completely at a loss for those last-minute grocery runs. Quite a few stores will remain open. Keep in mind, however, that their hours may be modified to give their staff more time off for the holiday. Take a look at the list below to see which grocery stores will be open on Easter Sunday this year for all your ham, deviled eggs, and candy essentials.

Pro tip: Make your final major grocery run before the holiday weekend, in case your local grocery stores happen to be closed on Sunday and there will likely be a last-minute rush on Saturday. That said, if there are any last-minute items you discover that you need, here are some stores where you will be able to shop on Easter Sunday.

RELATED: 7 Grocery Chains With the Best Chocolate Selections

1 Albertsons

You can expect to find your local Albertsons open on Easter this year, though the exact business hours may be limited and vary slightly from normal Sunday hours. Confirm your local Albertsons' Easter Sunday hours here.

2 BJ's Wholesale

While Costco and Sam's Club may be closed on Easter, there is still one warehouse club that is open this weekend. BJ's Wholesale members can continue to enjoy savings all weekend long, including Easter Sunday. Confirm your local BJ's Wholesale hours here.

3 Fresh Market

With one of the top-ranked grocery brands, shoppers will be glad to know that Fresh Market will be open this holiday, though the exact hours may vary from store to store. Confirm your local Fresh Market's Easter Sunday hours here.

4 Kroger

Kroger's reach is far and wide, with over 1,200 locations across the United States. All of those stores will open on Easter Sunday, but you may want to double-check your closest Kroger before heading out to pick up those last-minute dinner rolls. Confirm your local Kroger Easter Sunday hours here.

5 Safeway

As a subsidiary of Albertson's, Safeway will also be open on Easter. Hours may vary based on location, so confirm your local Safeway's hours this Easter Sunday here.

6 Sprouts Farmers Market

The specialty health-conscious grocery chain will be open on Easter Sunday, but you will want to confirm your closest Sprouts location's hours as they may vary from store to store. Check here for your local Sprouts hours.

7 Stop & Shop

Northeast grocery chain Stop & Shop will be open on Easter Sunday again this year. That should give New Englanders and others in the region a chance to pick up any and all grocery items just in time for the family to arrive (or to head out the door to your aunt's house). Check Stop and Shop's website here for exact location hours.

8 Trader Joe's

Though it is usually closed on holidays, including Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day, Trader Joe's is open on Easter Sunday, should you need any last-minute items. Check your local Trader Joe's hours here.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Walmart

Walmart is a reliable store with plentiful hours to shop for your everyday essentials throughout the year, and that includes Easter. The big box store will be open on Sunday this year, though the opening and closing times may be altered slightly. Make sure to double-check your closest Walmart location here for the most up-to-date hours.

10 Wegmans

If you live in the Northeast, you will be happy to hear that regional premium grocery store Wegmans will be open on Easter Sunday. Be sure to double-check your local Wegmans hours here to confirm the exact hours.

11 Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open on Easter Sunday, in case you want a last-minute run at its Hot Bar. The grocery chain is typically open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., but exact hours may vary by location. Check here to see when your closest Whole Foods will be open this Easter.