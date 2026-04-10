6 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Crispy Fish and Tartar Sauce

These popular chains serve golden fried fish paired with delicious tartar sauce.

There’s a reason fried fish sandwiches and platters always come with tartar: This creamy, tangy condiment is made by mixing mayo with relish or pickles, lemon juice and herbs for a deliciously additive sauce, one that pairs beautifully with the crispy, savory fried fish. A good tartar sauce should balance the fish, not overpower it, but not every restaurant gets this right. If you want good crispy fish with outstanding tartar sauce, here are six chains that don’t disappoint.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips at Bonefish Grill is made with perfectly battered deep-fried cod served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and french fries. “Delicious and would definitely come back. Specifically, the fish and chips, key lime martini, and 1901 dirty martini were hits for me,” one diner shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can opt for the chain’s Fish and Chips plate, made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. Guests can add Tartar Sauce from the sides menu, which is packed with tasty options. The chain also has Cocktail Sauce and Pina Colada Sauce on the menu.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s fans say the Filet-O-Fish sandwich has the best tartar sauce you can get. “Filet-O-Fish is my favorite and if I could get a quart of tartar on the side I’d be in heaven,” one fan said in response to a picture on Reddit of the iconic sandwich drowning in tartar. “I found the tartar sauce from McDonald’s is lowkey smacking. I get it,” another commented.

Red Robin

Red Robin has delicious fish and tartar options, like the House-Battered Fish & Chips. “Dive into a classic with a crispy twist—Red Robin’s House-Battered Fish & Chips are here to reel you in! Picture this: golden-fried white fish filets, perfectly crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside, served up with a side of tangy tartar sauce that’s just begging for a dip,” the chain says.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has a Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips plate on the menu, made with beer-battered cod served with delicious house-made tartar, coleslaw, and seasoned fries. The Lump Crab Cake Sandwich is another option made with house made tartar on toasted brioche, also served with seasoned fries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perkin’s American Food Co.

Perkin’s American Food Co. has tasty Fish ‘N Chips on the menu, a generous plate with three crispy cod fillets, served with tartar sauce, fries and a fresh garden salad. “We ordered off the special seafood menu. The best fish, shrimp and fries I’ve had in awhile,” one diner shared.