These affordable seafood meals from popular chains offer great value and flavor.

Fried fish platters, wraps, sandwiches and more are very popular right now, and chain restaurants are outdoing each other with excellent seafood options at excellent value. Whether you want classic white fish like cod and pollock or something meatier like catfish or flounder, there are some truly delicious menu items available right now where diners can enjoy a hearty meal for prices that won’t break the bank. Here are 11 chain restaurants with the best fried fish under $15.

Culver’s

The Northwoods Walleye Sandwich at Culver’s is $8.89 for a sandwich, fries, and a drink.

Made from Canadian-sourced walleye, each filet is hand battered and fried, and topped with a special recipe tartar sauce and shredded lettuce, served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll. Guests can also opt for the North Atlantic Cod Dinner ($14.89) which is available year-round.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s Seafood Bar has a delicious Alaska True Cod plate for $13.29, containing three pieces of Ivar’s Original Recipe cod with French fries (or the option of four pieces for 14.99). There’s also a two-piece Panko Crusted Cod plate for $11.99, for those who want a little extra crunch. Guests who prefer a sandwich can try the Panko Fish Sandwich with fries for $13.25.

Freddy’s

The Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger starts at $10.69 for a beer-battered 4 oz filet of flounder on a toasted bun with tartar sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and pickle. The chain also has Hot Honey Chicken options for diners looking for that perfect balance between sweet and spicy for their chicken sandwiches.

Arby’s

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian® Fish Deluxe Sandwich is $6.69 for a crispy fish fillet with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted King’s Hawaiian roll. “This to me is the best fish sandwich of all the fast foods,” one fan shared via Facebook.

Popeyes

Popeyes Classic/Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich Combo is $10.99. This sandwich is made from Alaska Flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and crispy coating, fried to golden brown perfection atop a toasted buttery brioche bun. The combo option includes fried and a drink for the perfect filling meal.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish Combo is $9.58. This meal consists of White Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun, served with fries and a drink. Want something a little lighter? Get just the sandwich for $5.19.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendys

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is $7.39, and available now through Sunday, April 5, 2026. “The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet’s buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans’ love of the fish sandwich’s texture, flavor and crispiness,” the chain says. “Then, we get to the cheese. We know our fans enjoy adding a slice of creamy cheese, so we added American cheese to complement the crunchiness of the Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet, lettuce and pickles.”

Taco John’s

Taco John’s has a tasty Alaska Pollock Big Fish Sandwich for $5.99, made from tender wild-caught Alaska Pollock with Nacho Cheese and lettuce on a pillowy potato bun. There’s also a delicious Alaska Pollock Fish Taco (Alaska Pollock with Fiesta sauce, lettuce and Pico de Gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla). Both options are limited time only so grab them while you can!

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is still a wildly-popular fan-favorite sandwich available year-round. This sandwich is made with a crispy fish filet patty made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock on melty American cheese and topped with creamy McDonald’s tartar sauce, all served on a soft, steamed bun. Check the app for deals, as the chain is offering this sandwich for $2.50 right now.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box has a Moby Jack Fish Sandwich Combo for $6.89 (that’s outstanding value in Los Angeles). This combo includes a crispy panko breaded wild caught Alaska Pollock fish filet with tartar sauce and fresh lettuce on a toasted buttery bakery bun, plus fries & a drink. Hungry diners can upgrade to the large for $7.29.

Chicken Express

The 3 Piece Fish Dinner at Chicken Express is $12.99 for three pieces of fried catfish served with two regular sides. Guests who prefer just the fish a la carte can get three pieces for $8.19. “Great experience. The fish is great, the tea is great, the hush puppies are great, the green beans are great, and so on,” one fan said.