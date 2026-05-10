These chains serve crispy, juicy chicken tender baskets with crave-worthy sides.

I love a good chicken tender, especially when it is served in a basket with fries and even coleslaw. What makes the perfect tender, or chicken finger? It has to be juicy and tender on the inside, but breaded and fried perfectly crisp on the outside, so that the breading doesn’t get compromised when you dip it into the condiment of your choice. Where can you get the most delicious chicken fingers? Here are the 8 best chicken tender baskets at restaurant chains.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s tenders are the focal point of the menu, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and served in baskets with fries and slaw. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says Redditor u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken uses real chicken breast strips for hand-battered tenders, and diners maintain they are perfect. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens, a fast-growing chain, specializes in fresh, hand-breaded Southern-style tenders made with real chicken. “Since moving south I’ve discovered Slim Chickens and Whataburger. Strongly prefer either of them over any other fast food now,” writes u/Zacharacamyison.

Popeyes

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Popeyes is also popular for Cajun-style chicken tenders made from whole cuts of white meat. The standout features include spicy seasoning and crunch, and the meat is so juicy and tender on the inside, I am always shocked I am eating fast food.

Culver’s

Diners are obsessed with Culver’s fresh, hand-breaded “very big tenders” with a “thinner but very crispy coating,” according to Redditor u/Beautiful-Cat245. The tenders are made to order, making them one of the freshest options. “Culver’s chicken tenders are fresh made,” says one. If you like a little spice, they also have options. “Culver’s Buffalo tenders have no equal,” adds another.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s, a Southern chain with saucy, well-seasoned boneless wings, is a new favorite. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive-thru hot wings,” one maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive-thru for wings,” another agrees.

Bojangles

According to Redditors, Bojangles’ herb-infused tenders are the champion of chicken fingers. “Bojangles Supremes are hands down the best,” writes u/timterp72. “I gained so much weight when a Bojangles set up shop right next to my house. There isn’t one within 10 miles of my place now and unfortunately it’s a necessity lmao. So good,” writes one fan.

Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A nuggets are the most popular order at the chain, but some diners insist the strips of chicken are even better. “Their tenders are 1000x better than the nuggets IMO,” one person maintains. They are seasoned similarly to the breaded chunks, but offer a heftier source of protein.