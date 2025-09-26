7 Restaurants With the Best Fish and Chips

Fish and chips is a British staple dish that, until fairly recently, wasn’t that common in the U.S. These days more and more restaurants now have great fish and chips on the menu and while it’s not quite the same as the real thing from the U.K. (perhaps that’s for the best, Americans do not want soggy chips) there are still some seriously delicious spins on this dish available in the U.S., especially at certain restaurant chains. Here are seven eateries with really good fish and chips on the menu.

Ye Olde King’s Head

Ye Olde King's Head is a British pub chain with excellent Fish & Chips on the menu, made with beer-battered cod. "I love this place!" one customer said. "They have the best fish and chips (steak cut fries). Homemade tartar sauce is so thick and creamy. Also the Shepherd's Pie – it's so delicious." Those looking for British groceries like Sausage Rolls should check out the shop attached to the pub.

Bonefish Grill

The Fish & Chips at Bonefish Grill is also made with crispy cod and served with coleslaw and tartar sauce. “Our favorite seafood restaurant. You can count on delicious food and great service in a very nice atmosphere,” one happy diner said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has “Fish & Chip Friday” where it serves up beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. “Red Lobster’s Fish and Chips soooooo gooood. About $20 and my curbside order was ready in 15 minutes!!! Came with biscuits, hush puppies, seasoned fries, slaw, and a huge piece of fish! If you haven’t been by in a while, ya need to!” one customer said, sharing a picture on Facebook.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has Batter Dipped Fish on the menu, served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. There’s also a 2 Piece Fish & Fries, served with fries and hush puppies. There’s also a spicy version for those who like a little more heat with their fish and chips. “Always delicious ! The service is always prompt. This is my go to place for fried fish. Overall it’s a clean QSR with fantastic tasting and well made product!” one diner said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a Two Piece Fish meal consisting of pieces of classic battered Alaska pollock, accompanied by your choice of two individual-sized sides and two hush puppies. There’s also the Two Piece Battered Cod meal, made of two golden-fried cod fillets, served with your choice of two savory sides and two hush puppies.

The Wee Chippy

The Wee Chippy is a small but growing chain serving up delicious authentic Fish & Chips. “Amazing fish & chips,” one customer wrote. “Some of the best French fries, beautifully golden and cooked to perfection,” another raved.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has Crispy Fish & Chips on the menu, made with delicious north Atlantic wild caught fresh fish. Customers can choose between the dish made traditional New England style or cajun, served with french fries and coleslaw.