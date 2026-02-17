5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Grilled Salmon Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the 5 chain restaurants serving the best grilled salmon dinners.

Grilled salmon is a timeless favorite — flavorful, healthy, and equally perfect for weeknight dinners or special occasions. It’s a dish that hits all the right notes, versatile enough to please any palate and never fails to impress. “A well-executed salmon dinner starts with quality fish that is cooked properly, staying moist and tender inside with just enough exterior char to add flavor,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Simple seasoning and thoughtful accompaniments allow the natural richness of the salmon to shine without being covered up.” Grilled salmon isn’t hard to find, but if you want the best, here are the top five chains, according to Chef Dennis.

Bonefish Grill

Known for its fresh seafood and bold flavors, Bonefish Grill offers a Bourbon Glazed salmon that’s served with a tangy, sweet glaze, potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. “Their Bourbon Glazed salmon is moist, properly grilled, and seasoned to enhance the fish instead of masking it,” says Chef Dennis.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 offers a fresh, health-conscious, and seasonally inspired dining experience that feels both approachable and sophisticated. The Cedar Plank-Roasted Salmon is one of the chain’s signature dishes that stand out. “Clean flavors and careful cooking let the quality of their cedar plank-roasted salmon shine through,” says Chef Dennis.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille for its exceptional steaks and seafood, refined atmosphere, and reliable, upscale dining experience — a go-to choice for those seeking classic luxury in a steakhouse. The Seared Citrus Glazed Salmon is “steakhouse-level grilling with a flavorful citrus char and tender interior, that’s a must-try,” says Chef Dennis.

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory offers a menu with something for everyone, but its salmon dishes remain crowd favorites. Guests can choose from three flavorful options — Miso Salmon, Cajun Salmon, or Grilled Salmon — each perfectly prepared and packed with flavor.” “Despite the massive menu, their grilled salmon menu items remain consistently well-cooked and generously portioned,” says Chef Dennis.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is beloved for its affordable prices and high-quality food. While diners enjoy the steaks, the chain also serves a memorable salmon with “bold seasoning and solid grill,” says Chef Dennis.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e