15 Healthy Salmon Recipes for Weight Loss

Salmon is one of the most popular fish to cook because it's delicious, versatile, and easy to prepare, making it perfect for a variety of recipes. It's also rich in protein, healthy fats, and other helpful nutrients, which can be especially beneficial if you're focused on weight loss or weight management. But what makes salmon recipes particularly effective for weight loss?

For starters, salmon is high in protein—around 17 grams per serving—which can help keep you full, curb cravings, boost your metabolism, and support lean muscle growth. Plus, salmon is a great source of B12, a vitamin that improves how your body breaks down fat and metabolizes energy. Combining salmon with other nutrient-rich ingredients, especially those high in fiber, can further enhance these benefits, as fiber helps keep you satisfied and supports gut health—both important for weight management.

To help you add more salmon to your diet, we've gathered 15 healthy salmon recipes perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. And if you're looking for more meal ideas, check out 38 High-Protein Breakfasts To Keep You Full.

Meal Prep-Friendly Bean, Salmon, and Kale Salad

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 369

Fat: 20 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 347 mg

Fiber: 11 g

Sugar: 8 g

Protein: 24 g

This may be one of the easiest salmon recipes on our list, and it's perfect for those who like to meal prep for their week. Just throw some salmon, kale, chickpeas, grapefruit avocado, and sesame seeds into a jar, and voila, you have a healthy, protein-rich meal ready to go.

Smoked Salmon and Boursin Frittata

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 214

Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 918 mg

Sugar: 2 g

Protein: 16 g

Frittatas are nice for breakfast because they are easy to make and can be stored in the fridge for a few days and warmed up for a quick and easy meal in the morning. Along with eggs, this one uses Boursin cheese, smoked salmon, light sour cream, milk, red onion, and chives for a flavorful and protein-rich breakfast. It's also low in calories and carbohydrates, which is perfect for those following a low-calorie or low-carb eating plan for weight loss.

Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon With Roasted Asparagus

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 370

Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 530 mg

A simple baked salmon recipe is the way to go when you want a quick and delicious weeknight dinner. Glazed with a mixture of honey, dijon mustard, brown sugar, and soy sauce, this salmon dish has that desirable sweet and savory combination for less than 400 calories. Pair with some asparagus for a balanced, nutrient-rich meal.

Moroccan-Inspired Quinoa Pilaf With Salmon

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 310

Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 780 mg

Made with a mixture of popular spices like cumin, cayenne, and cinnamon, this Moroccan-inspired salmon recipe is savory, sweet, and full of nutrients. With protein from the salmon, fiber from the quinoa, and healthy fats from the salmon and pine nuts, this meal will leave you feeling satiated and full—for only 310 calories!

Scrambled Eggs With Salmon, Asparagus, and Goat Cheese

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 320

Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 540 mg

These aren't your basic scrambled eggs with cheese. This recipe calls for mixing your eggs with smoked salmon, asparagus, and goat cheese, a combination so flavorful that you'll never return to plain scrambled eggs again. Make this for breakfast for a protein boost in the morning, or enjoy it for lunch or dinner when you don't have time to cook something extravagant and time-consuming.

Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 586

Fat: 52 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium: 721 mg

Fiber: 3 g

Sugar: 3 g

Protein: 26 g

Because of its higher fat content, this meal is ideal for those following the Keto diet. The salmon is baked with butter and then topped with a sauce made from mayonnaise, onion, and lemon. If you serve it with a lower-carb vegetable like asparagus, this meal becomes a great Keto-friendly recipe.

Sweet Chili-Glazed Salmon

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 330

Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 560 mg

We love a healthy meal with only a few ingredients, like this Sweet Chili-Glazed Salmon recipe. All you need is your favorite sweet chili sauce, soy sauce, ginger, siracha, salmon filets, and whatever side you want to eat with your fish, such as wild rice, quinoa, or a salad. This recipe also only takes 10-15 minutes total, so it's great for busy weeknights.

Grilled Salmon With Ginger Soy Butter

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 390

Fat: 26 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium: 710 mg

Most salmon recipes call for baking because it's the quickest and easiest way to cook the fish while maintaining its moisture, but you should definitely take advantage of a grill if you have one and try your hand at grilled salmon. This recipe uses a simple marinade of butter, ginger, lemon juice, and soy sauce, and the end result is a delicious filet with less than 400 calories.

Roast Salmon With Lentils

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 440

Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium: 680 mg

We love this recipe not just because the salmon is so tasty but because the side of lentils provides helpful protein and fiber for even more nutrients in your meal. This combination of protein and fiber will help with satiety and feeling full until your next meal.

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 280

Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 460 mg

Don't give into the lie that you can't enjoy bread or sandwiches when you're trying to lose weight. Bread, especially when it's whole grain and full of fiber, can be easily incorporated into most weight loss plans. This smoked salmon sandwich comes piled high with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, nutrients that will not only help with weight loss but are also crucial for your overall health.

Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Veggies

*Exact nutrition information is unavailable

Sheet pan dinners are the best solution when you don't have a lot of time or energy to put into cooking dinner. You can cook your salmon, tomatoes, squash, and green beans all on the same pan for just 10-15 minutes, and the end result will be super simple but delicious salmon dish.

Honey Miso Salmon & Spinach Burgers

*Exact nutrition information is unavailable6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You don't have to eat beef to enjoy a burger. These Salmon & Spinach Burgers are flavorful and contain much less saturated fat (a type of fat linked to increased heart disease risk in large quantities) than red meat. This recipe uses ingredients like cucumber, ginger, miso, honey, spinach, and salmon filets for a balanced and nutritious meal that you can enjoy any time of day.

Air Fryer Lemon-Pepper Salmon Jerky

*Exact nutrition information is unavailable

You can air-fry a regular salmon filet, but did you know you can make your own salmon jerky in the air fryer, too? This jerky makes the perfect high-protein, low-calorie snack for your weight loss or weight management goals.

Grilled Salmon with Chermoula Chickpeas

*Exact nutrition information is unavailable

As we've previously mentioned, incorporating fiber into your meal alongside the protein and healthy fats you'll get from salmon can do wonders for your weight loss goals by increasing satiety and improving gut health. This salmon recipe comes with seasoned chickpeas, which provide about 6 grams of fiber per serving, making this meal a healthy and balanced one.

Keto Smoked Salmon on Cucumber Slices

*Exact nutrition information is unavailable

Those who are on the Keto diet may not be able to enjoy a classic bagel with cream cheese and smoked salmon because of the carbohydrates from the bread, but this smoked salmon and cucumber snack is a tasty replacement. You can even add Everything Bagel Seasoning on top to

