5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Heaping Nacho Trays

These chains serve massive nacho platters diners say are loaded with toppings and perfect for sharing.

If you’re craving nachos but want a seriously big portion and not a small bowl, many restaurants offer this wildly popular appetizer on giant platters for several people to enjoy (or one hungry person to go to town on). These platters not only contain the classic chips and cheese combo but go heavy on toppings like chili, chicken, beef, queso, and much more. Perfect for a side or even the main meal, diners can’t get enough of these savory, cheesy menu items. Here are five chain restaurants where the nacho portions are giant and delicious.

Yard House

Yard House diners have some excellent options to choose from, served on huge platters: The fan-favorite Poke Nachos are made with marinated raw ahi, crispy wontons, avocado, serranos, white truffle sauce, sweet soy ginger sauce, sriracha aïoli, cilantro, green onions, nori, and sesame seeds. “Had the poke nachos as a starter, they were the best I’ve ever had 😋 yum,’ one diner shared. “Sides are always made with love with the perfect amount of seasoning. Please try the poke nachos, and the fried calamari it is to die for!” another raved.

Hard Rock Cafe

The Legendary Nachos at Hard Rock Cafe fully deserves its name: This giant platter of nachos is made with tortilla chips, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese, green onions, lime crema, with the choice of adding guacamole, grilled chicken, or grilled steak for an additional charge. “I really like the Hard Rock Cafe nachos. I used to work at the property and getting a tray of those for around $10 with the discount was a great deal,” one fan shared.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Ultimate Nachos at Buffalo Wild Wings are made with house-made tortilla chips, hatch queso, cheddar-jack cheese, house-made pico de gallo, pickled hot peppers, crema, cilantro, and salsa. Diners can choose toppings like pico de gallo, pickled hot peppers, chili, chicken, and house-made guacamole.

Applebees

The Neighborhood Nachos platter at Applebee's comes with either Beef or Chipotle Lime Chicken for a truly hearty appetizer. Each platter contains freshly made white corn tortilla chips, topped with taco-seasoned ground beef, white queso, melted Cheddar cheese blend, house-made pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole. This one is definitely meant for sharing!

Margaritaville

Margaritaville has Volcano Nachos on the menu, made from tortilla chips layered with chili, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños. “Ate at Margaritaville in CityWalk and the nachos are AMAZING! Cheese, guac, sour cream, beans, meat, pico, jalapenos… $20 and family of 4 shared it!!!” one happy diner said.