5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Jalapeño Poppers, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal 5 chains with the best jalapeño poppers.

Few appetizers deliver a punch of flavor like jalapeño poppers. Crispy on the outside, gooey and cheesy on the inside, and just spicy enough to keep things interesting, they’re the ultimate bite-sized indulgence. It’s not hard to hit a drive-thru and notice them on a menu, but some don’t do poppers justice. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis for his go-to spots. Here are the top five.

Sonic

Sonic’s Ched’R’ Peppers always hit the spot. They’re crunchy, soft on the inside and have the right amount of kick. “Crispy on the outside with a creamy cheddar center, Sonic’s Ched’R’ Peppers deliver a satisfying balance of heat and indulgence,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re snackable, nostalgic, and hit all the right comfort-food notes.”

Arby’s

While Arby’s is known for its delicious roast beef, the chain also has Jalapeño Bites that can’t be overlooked. According to Chef Dennis, they’re “rich and creamy with just enough heat to keep things interesting.” He adds, “The crisp breading and smooth cheese filling make them easy to love.”

Jack in the Box

From curly fries to tacos, Jack in the Box has several standout menu items, including the Stuffed Jalapeños. “These stuffed jalapeños bring a more assertive pepper flavor with a bold kick of heat,” says Chef Dennis. “The creamy filling and crunchy exterior keep everything balanced.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl’s Jr.

If you haven’t tried the Jalapeño Popper Bites from Carl’s Jr., you’re missing out, says Chef Dennis. “Carl’s Jr. Popper Bites lean into classic comfort with a generous cheese filling and mild jalapeño heat,” he explains. “The sturdy, crisp coating makes each bite satisfying.”

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is legendary for its Chile Relleno, but it’s not always on the menu and isn’t available at every location. When you spot it, don’t hesitate — it’s that good. “Chuy’s Relleno features a roasted pepper with deep, smoky flavor wrapped in a light, crisp batter,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s rich, comforting, and rooted in Tex-Mex tradition.”