4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Lamb Shank Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal 4 chain restaurants serving standout lamb shank dinners.

Lamb shank isn’t for everyone, but those who love it enjoy the bold, savory flavor that hits a sweet spot between comfort food and gourmet. It’s not easy to find, and fans have limited dining-out options because it’s not a regular menu item. Plus, some restaurants don’t do it justice. To help weed out the mediocre choices, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to highlight the chains that serve an impressive lamb shank. Here are his top four spots.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Lamb Shank

A good lamb shank is all about patience and proper technique. “This naturally tough cut needs a hard sear to develop flavor, then slow braising with aromatics, herbs, and a rich liquid to break down the collagen and create deep, savory richness,” says Chef Dennis. “When it’s done right, you get meat that’s fork-tender and pulls away cleanly from the bone, along with a silky sauce that’s comforting, hearty, and full of flavor.”

​​Morton’s Steakhouse

Founded in Chicago in 1978, Morton’s built a reputation around consistency across locations. If you’ve had a good experience in one city, you expect a similar experience in another — and they generally deliver. According to Chef Dennis, the chain’s rack of lamb is delicious. “Morton’s Rack of Lamb is tender, well-seasoned, and cooked to highlight the natural flavor of the meat. It’s a refined, classic steakhouse presentation.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

At $77 a plate, Del Frisco’s Double Bone Lamb Chops are pricey, but it’s the place to go for a good meal when you’re treating yourself to a luxurious night out. “These thick, double bone chops are bold, juicy, and beautifully seared,”says Chef Dennis. “The generous cut showcases the quality and richness of the lamb.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

The Roasted Rack of Lamb at Sullivan’s Steakhouse is a must-try, according to Chef Dennis. “Sullivan’s Roasted Rack of Lamb is balanced and elegant, with herbs enhancing the lamb without overpowering it,” he says. “The roasting brings out natural sweetness and tenderness.”

Fogo de Chão

With its fun, festive atmosphere, Fogo de Chão transforms dinner into an interactive feast, featuring continuous tableside carvings of premium meats for a lively, all-you-can-enjoy Brazilian steakhouse experience — and the Cordeiro (lamb chop) is not to be missed. “Fire-roasted and simply seasoned, Fogo de Chão’s lamb chops deliver a smoky, robust flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “The open-flame cooking lets the meat shine.”