The No. 1 Restaurant for the Best Rack of Lamb, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the one restaurant that serves a flawless rack of lamb.

Rack of lamb is delicious but risky because it’s costly, requires specialized prep, and has a narrower appeal. Most restaurants choose safer, more profitable proteins so that you won’t find it on the menu as much as other meats. For those who love a good rack of lamb, there are few restaurant options, and not all meet the standards of butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. Chef Thomas is a third-generation Swiss butcher and grew up in his family’s award-winning butcher shop, so he knows what exceptional lamb should look like, taste like and how it should be prepared from butchery to the final plate.”There are only a handful of dishes that truly capture the romance of fire, fat, and finesse the way a rack of lamb does,” he explains. “When done right, it is meaty yet delicate, rich but clean, with crisped fat that crackles under the knife and tender meat that pulls effortlessly from the bone.” Chef Thomas adds, “It’s a cut that doesn’t ask for much—just respect, patience, and a little flame.” Chef Thomas understands how to select, prepare, and cook a rack of lamb. He shares everything to know about the dish and his favorite spot for the very best.

The Art and Elegance of a Perfect Rack

When it comes to lamb, few cuts command attention like the rack, and Chef Thomas knows exactly why. “To put it simply, a rack of lamb is the lamb equivalent of a bone-in standing rib roast of beef,” says Chef Thomas. “It’s primal and elegant at the same time. A traditional rack consists of eight ribs, most often frenched, meaning about two fingers of bone are exposed for presentation. This isn’t just for looks—it signals craftsmanship and pride in the cut.”

The Science and Art of the Perfect Roast

There’s a way to perfect a rack of lamb and Chef Thomas breaks down the process. “When roasted over charcoal or open fire, the rack transforms,” he explains. “The fat renders slowly, basting the meat from within, while the exterior develops a deep, savory crust. The best versions are seasoned—salt, lemon, garlic, rosemary, thyme—Mediterranean flavors that complement lamb rather than compete with it.” Chef Thomas adds, “A perfectly roasted rack should be medium, never rushed, and finished with a confident sear that locks in both moisture and flavor.”

Why a Whole Rack is Ideal

According to Chef Thome, “Many restaurants choose to break the rack down and serve it as individual lamb chops. Make no mistake—it’s the exact same cut. The difference lies in the cooking. Chops cook faster and are typically seared only on their cut surfaces, making them easier for a busy kitchen to execute.” He explains, “A whole rack, however, tells a different story. It allows for greater control over temperature, more even cooking, and a versatility that pairs beautifully with everything from grilled vegetables to potatoes or legumes.” Chef Thomas shares, “Personally, I will always choose the whole rack. There’s something deeply satisfying about carving it tableside or plating it intact, bones standing proud, the meat blushing perfectly at the center. The goal is simple: a medium-cooked rack with a gentle chew and a final kiss of fire from the range.”

Kokkari Estiatorio Serves Lamb “Done Right”

Located in San Francisco’s Financial District, Kokkari Estiatorio is an authentic Mediterranean & Greek restaurant beloved by diners and critics alike. It’s the one spot that Chef Thomas says “consistently gets right” when it comes to lamb. “Their rack of lamb is a masterclass in restraint and technique—roasted over fire and finished with fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon. Nothing feels overworked. Nothing is hidden. It’s lamb in its purest, most honest form.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mastering the Art of the Rack at Home

Cooking a rack of lamb at home can be intimidating, but Chef Thomas encourages it. “With meat prices where they are today, I often encourage people to cook a rack of lamb at home,” he says. “Buying a whole rack from a trusted butcher is usually more economical, and from time to time, even Trader Joe’s offers New Zealand lamb racks that are surprisingly good.” He explains, “The key is not to rush. Let the meat temper at room temperature for at least an hour before it ever sees heat. Give it time. Give it space. Let the fire do its work.” Chef Thomas adds, “A rack of lamb is not about complexity. It’s about understanding the cut, honoring the animal, and letting quality shine. When treated properly, it remains one of the most rewarding—and memorable—dishes on the table.”