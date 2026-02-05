7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Most Loaded Baked and Mashed Potatoes

These chains serve the most indulgent loaded potatoes.

What is better than mashed potatoes or baked potatoes? Loaded mashed or baked potatoes. While restaurants often let you customize the delicious carby, creamy side, the term loaded generally encompasses toppings like butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, and scallions. Where can you get the best and most indulgent loaded mashed and baked potatoes? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best loaded baked and mashed potatoes, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse Loaded Baked Potato

Texas Roadhouse is known for big portions of delicious steakhouse favorites at reasonable prices. The loaded baked potato is a popular side. “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says, while another calls it “phenomenal!”

Outback Steakhouse Loaded Mashed Potatoes

The Outback Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato is a large, Idaho russet potato with a signature salty, crispy skin, topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions. It is commonly offered as a side dish or customized, providing a savory, fluffy-interior baked potato experience. It’s so popular that there’s a mashed version, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, and also a soup version.

LongHorn Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato

The loaded baked potato is also popular at LongHorn. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. According to Redditors, the salt is what makes it. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Loaded Baked Potato

The Loaded Baked Potato at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a crispy, golden-brown skin and a fluffy interior, topped with a generous topping of melted Jack and cheddar cheese. Crispy smoked bacon adds a deliciously smoky crunch, while a side of butter, sour cream, and fresh green onions lets you customize each bite to your liking. “BJ’s restaurant has a massive baked potato. Served to your liking of “dress”. Load that baby up! You can thank me later,” a Redditor says.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato

Diners always order the loaded baked potato at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse. “The baked potato was just the way I liked it and when they LOAD it, they do not skimp on the bacon,” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.

Applebee’s Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Applebee’s Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes start with a delicious, fluffy garlic mash. They are then topped with your choice of bacon, cheddar cheese, and often sour cream or chives.

Cracker Barrel Loaded Mashed Potatoes

The Loaded Mashed Potatoes are a premium side at Cracker Barrel. The whipped potatoes are topped with bacon crumbles, cheese, and green onions.