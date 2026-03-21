We reveal the top chain restaurants for delicious pulled pork and savory baked beans.

Everyone has their go-to order at a BBQ joint. I usually gravitate toward pulled pork. I am a sucker for anything that has been perfectly seasoned, slow-cooked, and slathered in BBQ sauce, and the southern delicacy certainly checks all the boxes. What is better than a plate of meat or a sandwich stuffed with it? A savory side of baked beans to eat with it. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best pulled pork and baked beans.

Mission BBQ Pulled Pork

Mission BBQ is one of my favorite chains for delicious BBQ meats and sides, and the pulled pork is a customer favorite “The food was the best I had ever tasted,” one diner says, adding, “the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says. And, Mission BBQ’s Baked Beans with Brisket are a signature, slow-cooked side dish that diners rave over. What makes it so good? There are chunks of smoky brisket in it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonny’s BBQ Pulled Pork

Sonny’s BBQ’s famous slow-smoked pork is served either pulled and piled or sliced and stacked, and is served with BBQ beans, oak-smoked and slow-simmered to perfection. According to diners, they have little pieces of bacon in them. “Anybody can make green beans but your baked beans are awesome,” writes a Facebook fan.

Famous Dave’s Pulled Pork

Famous Dave’s BBQ is known for large portion sizes, delicious smoked meats, cornbread, signature sauces, and next-level pulled pork. “OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me,” one diner wrote on Yelp. Their Baked “Wilbur” Beans are a signature, meaty side dish that diners eat on repeat. The canned beans are enhanced with smoked pork sausage, brisket, bacon, jalapeños, Famous Dave’s BBQ sauce, onions, and peppers.

City Barbeque Pulled Pork

City Barbeque, a Midwestern chain with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, serves delicious pulled pork made in one of its hickory-burning smokers, which slow-cooks the meat to tenderness. The meat is piled high and served with your choice of sauce. They also have a delicious baked beans dish on the menu. “Our founder’s recipe: beans, our Original sauce, and our award-winning brisket,” the chain writes.

Dickey’s

If you order Dickey’s Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich, which is piled high with slow-cooked pork shoulder on a garlic butter-toasted brioche bun, topped with coleslaw, make sure to order the Barbecue Beans on the side. “Ended up having some Dickey’s BBQ over the weekend. I found I really liked their BBQ Baked Beans, and there is a flavor in there that I can’t quite identify,” a Redditor wrote. According to a former coworker, there is a reason. “When I worked at Dickey’s we cooked the beans in the smoker,” they revealed.