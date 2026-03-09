Find the top-rated kielbasa brands made with real pork, according to shoppers.

There is nothing like a delicious Polish sausage. Also known as Kielbasa, this Polish-originated type of sausage hits all the right flavor notes. Some people grill Polish sausage, while others boil or saute it. No matter how you enjoy a link of Polish sausage, some brands are better and made with higher-quality ingredients than others. Here are the 7 best Polish sausage brands made with real pork.

Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Rope

Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Rope offers a smoky classic pork flavor and is made from 100 percent premium pork, with no fillers. “This Polish Kielbasa is seasoned just right! It tasted nice and fresh,” writes a Target shopper. “Best Keilbasa money can buy! I started buying this sausage years ago and fell in love with it on first bite. It is definitely the best Polish sausage on the market and I will buy no other,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hillshire Farm Polska Kielbasa

Hillshire Farm Polska Kielbasa Smoked Sausage Rope is another mainstream favorite, made from savory hardwood-smoked pork, turkey, and beef. “This delicious and smoky kielbasa cooks amazingly in a cast iron skillet. It’s juicy and tender. The taste is salty but in the best way. You can eat this for breakfast with eggs, lunch in a hotdog bun, or even dinner with some onions and a side salad. It initially has a taste of a hotdog but the aftertaste is rich and smokey. A family favorite!” writes a Target shopper. “Very much worth the money. It’s very versatile with how to cook it and what to put it with. Whether its grilled by itself or cut up in a rice dinner,” adds another.

Eckrich Polska Kielbasa

Eckrich Polska Kielbasa is a juicy, affordable pork staple. “This brand of polish sausage is so good. Discovered it when hillshire was sold out. Their loss. Eckrich is 100% better,” a Kroger shopper says. “Being polish, kielbasa is a staple in our family. We only make our great grandfather’s recipe – and nothing is written down – we had to video tape him doing it to try and get an idea of what and how much of what, goes in it! So, when we don’t have any of the good stuff aka homemade then we turn to Eckrich to fill in the gaps! Their skinless smoked flavor is comparable to that of my grandfathers! Definitely a 10/10 in our household! Love to add this to jambalaya whenever we make it!” another attests.

Boar’s Head Kielbasa

Boar’s Head Kielbasa is a premium, smooth-smoked pork sausage with simple ingredients: Pork, Water, Beef, Salt, Natural Flavors, Cultured Celery Powder, Sea Salt, and Paprika. “Good European quality product,” writes a Kroger shopper. “Always delicious.. Great on the griddle, the grill, on cold platters, or used in recipes. You can’t bear Boar’s Head quality!”

Dietz & Watson Kielbasa

Dietz & Watson Kielbasa is another high-quality favorite for a traditional seasoned pork link. “We found this brand of Kielbasa to be full of that traditional and expected Kielbasa flavor. Not a disappointment. Next time, we’ll grill it. Good Stuff!!” writes a BJ’s shopper. “We were not able to get our usual kielbasa for the holidays and thus went on the hunt for another brand. I was unaware this company even made kielbasa but I trust them and like their products so I took a leap of faith and bought it,” added another. “To my delight upon first tasting it I was pleased with the amount of spices and the texture with no grizzle or unsavory little chunks. Very smooth and great tasting! I would highly recommend for anyone looking for a quality kielbasa.”

Kiolbassa Smoked Polish Sausage

Kiolbassa Smoked Polish Sausage is a Texas-crafted pork sausage that shoppers say is keto-friendly. “Love These!!! My absolute favorite sausages! They describe the “snap” of the casing when you bite into them … perfect! Great for KETO too! Not loaded up with corn syrup or added sugars!” writes a Sam’s Club shopper. “One of the best sausages out there to try. A great brand that smoke their sausages the right way. Very delicious, smokey, good snap, with clean ingredients sausage. A delicious bang for your buck,” adds another. “This is premium!! No hard bits, not gristly bits, just good flavor and quality meat. We smoke ours on a pellet grill and the skin gets the snap of what we love from our favorite Texas smokehouse sausages,” a third confirms.

Pederson’s Farms No Sugar Added Uncured Kielbasa

Pederson’s Farms No Sugar Added Uncured Kielbasa is a favorite among Walmart shoppers. “As someone who is of polish descent, I’ve found that most name brand kielbasas can be quite flavorless and often times too greasy, but this was the closest thing I’ve found to the authentic kind I would usually buy at a polish store. Tastes great cooked on a cast iron with onions or used for an easy weeknight sheet pan recipe. 10/10!” writes one. “This is the best juicy and flavored sausage I’ve ever tried, I highly recommend this product!” another adds.