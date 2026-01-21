5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Shrimp and Grits, According to Diners

Diners reveal which chain restaurants serve the most flavorful shrimp and grits with creamy grits and plump shrimp.

When you’re hangry and in need of a good meal, nothing seems to hit harder than southern comfort food. At the top of that list is a good plate of creamy, cheesy shrimp and grits loaded with seasoning, tons of flavor, and topped with plump juicy shrimp. Even chain restaurants have good options when it comes to shrimp and grits if you know where to look, and according to these diners, these 5 chains are among the best.

Yardbird

Although some have commented on Yardbird having prices that are a bit on the higher side, you can’t beat good quality. “I like the Yardbird shrimp and grits but it’s [pricey],” one said. Under their Yardbird Classics with other delicious dishes like fried chicken, chicken and waffles, or their brisket dip, is their famous shrimp and grits sunrise bowl. The bowl consists of cheesy grits, sweet corn, smoky sausage, sunny side up eggs, roasted peppers, and a Louisiana hot sauce butter.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has their own fun take on the classic, southern dish. “Let’s talk about some Walk-On’s Voodoo Shrimp and Grits real fast,” a commenter said, followed by 3 drool emoji faces. “This isn’t like your normal shrimp and grits dish!! It’s 6 jumbo shrimp with Cream Cheese and jalapeño wrapped in crispy bacon! All six are tossed in sweet chili glaze and served on top of Walk-Ons famous corn grits!!”

Flying Biscuit

The Flying Biscuit has quite the fan base, with a Reddit thread based on their grits alone, titled “THE FLYING BISCUIT – HOW do they make the grits so creamy?” I think that says it all. Their famous shrimp and grits is loaded with flavorful cheddar cheese and topped with blackened shrimp with a kick. The biscuit on the side is like the cherry on top, served with some of their cranberry apple butter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biscuit Love

Biscuit Love gets just that, a lot of love, for their cheese grits and their shrimp and grits with roasted mushrooms, green onion, bacon, and lemon tabasco. “We also devoured their shrimp and cheese grits,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. “Great, delicious southern food here. I had their iced coffee with [coconut]/almond milk and the server even came over and asked if I wanted a refill to go. One of the best meals I had in Nashville.”

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar serves their tupelo shrimp & grits with plump gulf shrimp and smoked chorizo sausage, adding tons of flavor when smothered in the creole sauce on the goat cheese grits. “My fellow shrimp & grit lovers, if you’ve not tried them at Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar (Virginia Beach, VA) you should put it on your must go list,” a review said on Facebook.