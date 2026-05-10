4 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Smoked Sausages and Sauerkraut

Satisfy your cravings with these top-rated chain restaurant meals.

Smoked sausage and kraut is a staple dish in German and German-inspired cuisine, popular across the U.S. but especially in regions with a heavy Dutch/European heritage population. This classic combo makes a delicious meal, especially with mashed potatoes or potato salad on the side. If you’re craving this iconic German cuisine (and maybe a giant stein of beer or three), the following spots are well worth visiting. Here are four chain restaurants serving the best smoked sausages and sauerkraut.

Hofbrauhaus

Hofbrauhaus diners can enjoy classics like the delicious Bavarian Specialties Plate: A giant platter with smoked pork loin, pork roast, smoked sausage, dark beer sauce, sauerkraut and mashed potatoes. There’s also a Sausage Plate which contains Vienna-style Frankfurter, pork and chicken sausages, served with imported sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and onion mustard.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is the place to go for authentic German cuisine. The Knockwurst plate contains traditional German hickory-smoked beef and pork sausage with a hint of garlic, stuffed in a natural casing and grilled to perfection. This sausage is served over hot kraut and pork with German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, and a toasted split-top bun for a true old-world flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dog Haus

The Haus Sausages at Dog Haus are hormone and antibiotic-free sausages served on King’s Hawaiian Rolls. Diners can enjoy options like Das Brat, which contains Bratwurst with caramelized onions, sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard. Diners can also order sliced sausage served with sauce.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s has several delicious sausage and hot dog options, like the Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage. This smoked iconic menu item is made with a Makowski’s Real Sausage, grilled to perfection, and topped with lots of yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions. Pair it with sauerkraut for a delicious meal.