Find out which chain restaurants serve the ultimate steak and baked potato pair.

If there is one combo people swear by, it is steak and potatoes. Nothing seems to go with a huge hunk of red meat quite like a spud, especially when it is baked and loaded with your favorite toppings. The steakhouse combo never goes out of style. While you can get it almost anywhere that serves slabs of meat, only a handful get a true stamp of approval from diners. Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best steak and baked potatoes.

Texas Roadhouse

The Duo: Ft. Worth Ribeye + “Fantastic” salt-crusted loaded baker.

Texas Roadhouse’s Ft. Worth Ribeye and Bone-In Ribeye are two favorite pieces of meat at the affordable steakhouse. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointing,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. The perfect pairing is the salt-crusted spud. “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says, while another calls it “phenomenal!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Duo: Outlaw Ribeye + Massive, smoky-char loaded potato.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn’s Outlaw Ribeye is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules,” states LongHorn, a “premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye” coated with a smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled “to bring out the flavor in every bite.” And, diners agree. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says. The baked potato is a favorite as well. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. What makes it so delicious? “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The Duo: Prime Bone-In Ribeye + Legendary “One-Pound” Idaho Russet.

Morton’s The Steakhouse’s bone-in ribeye is a massive, delicious steak that diners are obsessed with, especially in the high-end steakhouse category. If you want a potato to match the size, the “one-pounder” giant Idaho Russet Burbank potatoes, with crispy, salted skin and a fluffy interior, served hot and often topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives, is also a hit.

Outback Steakhouse

The Duo: Victoria’s Filet + Signature salty-skin “Dressed” potato.

Victoria’s Filet Mignon is another repeat order for Outback customers who appreciate a lean but tender piece of meat. “The filet is also pretty lean and the most tender(my favorite),” a Redditor says. The Outback Steakhouse Loaded Baked Potato is also a favorite. The large, Idaho russet potato with a signature salty, crispy skin, topped with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions, is the perfect accompaniment.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

The Duo: Sizzling Cowboy Ribeye + 400°F baked large Russet.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s 26-ounce USDA Prime Cowboy Ribeye, a bone-in cut that is “well-marbled, thick & juicy,” is worth every cent. And, it’s perfection with the restaurant’s baked potato, a large, russet potato, rubbed with oil/butter and salt, then baked at 400°F-425°F for about 60 minutes until the skin is crisp and the inside is fluffy, served with butter, sour cream, and chives.