5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Beef Burritos

Fans say these fast-food chains serve beef burritos that are hearty, flavorful, and satisfying.

The humble beef burrito is one of the most popular menu items at any drive-thru, whether for breakfast lunch or dinner. This hearty option is endlessly modifiable according to taste and preference, and there are times when nothing else will hit the spot. If you’re looking for a beef burrito that is truly special, some restaurants have you covered. Here are five fast food chains with the most delicious beef burritos, according to fans.

Del Taco

The Epic Combo Beef & Bean Burrito at Del Taco is made with seasoned beef, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, zesty red and tangy green sauces, fresh diced tomatoes, diced onions, and cool sour cream, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. “My favorite is to go bold on a combo burrito because I like the combination of beans and beef; it’s not as one dimensional as all beef,” one fan said.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell‘s beef burrito options, like the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (a warm flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, refried beans, reduced-fat sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese with a layer of warm Nacho Cheese sauce wrapped around it) are always a good idea “It’s warm, delicious, the beef adds just the right amount of texture, and the nacho cheese sauce is a great contrast. It’s perfect,” one fan said.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

The Build-Your-Own Burrito at Moe's Southwest Grill has the option of both steak and ground beef. "Moe's has seasoned ground beef on the menu, which I'm often in the mood for. Chips and salsa are free as well," one fan said. "Moe's is my new go to since all of the Chipotle changes. Gets me like 3 days worth of meal still and tastes fantastic," another commented.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s beef burritos, like the Spicy Beef & Jalapeño Burrito (100% North American beef, warm nacho cheese, Potato Olés®, Super Hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños all wrapped in a soft, flour tortilla) are a great fast-food option. “I love Burrito Supremes and Potato Oles,” one fan said.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

The California Burrito with Grilled, USDA-Choice Steak or the simple Bean & Cheese Burrito at Rubio’s are both delicious. “Try the California burrito with half chicken and half steak. It is one of the best burritos I have ever tried,” one fan shared.