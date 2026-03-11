5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Steak for Two, According to Chefs

Chefs share the 5 best chain restaurant steak dinners for two, perfect for date night.

There’s no better meal to indulge in for carnivores than a great steak. It’s juicy, flavorful, tender and deeply satisfying—the kind of dish that turns an ordinary night out into something memorable. And when it’s served as a dinner for two, the experience feels even more special, whether you’re celebrating a date night, an anniversary, or simply sharing a decadent meal with someone you love. “A great steak-for-two recipe starts with well-marbled, properly aged beef, seasoned simply, seared over high heat for a flavorful crust, and rested long enough to keep every slice juicy and tender,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. While independent steakhouses often get the spotlight, plenty of chains also serve impressive steak dinners designed for sharing. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! Asked chefs to weigh in on their favorite chain restaurants that serve a steak dinner for two. Here are the top five.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offers a 32-ounce Prime Tomahawk ideal for sharing. Also, for special occasions throughout the year, the chain has had steak dinners for two. “This steak is a classic steakhouse showpiece featuring a thick-cut, USDA Prime steak that delivers both the rich, marbled strip side and the tender filet in one impressive cut,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s expertly broiled at high heat to develop a deep crust, then finished with butter and properly rested so every slice is juicy, flavorful, and worthy of sharing.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ruth’s Chris

The 40-ounce Porterhouse for Two at Ruth’s Chris will cost you $130 and that doesn’t include sides, but Chef Dennis says it’s incredible. “When a steak hits a 500-degree plate with sizzling butter, you know the kitchen understands flavor layering and heat control,” Chef Dennis explains. “Ruth’s Chris excels at precision broiling, rich finishing touches, and letting premium beef speak for itself.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has two giant cuts meant for sharing. The 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye ($149) and the 36-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse ($145). According to Chef Dennis, “The Porterhouse is a beautifully aged, dry-aged steak that showcases both the bold flavor of the strip and the buttery tenderness of the filet in one impressive cut.” He adds, “Expertly broiled to create a rich crust and finished with precision and proper resting, it delivers deep, concentrated beef flavor with every perfectly carved slice.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Porterhouse for Two occasionally pops up at various times of the year and Chef Dennis says it’s a “stand out.” “The chain’s steak dinner for two is all about proper resting and carving so every bite stays juicy,” he says. “LongHorn brings expert grill marks, bold flavor, and hearty sides that turn dinner for two into a feast.”

Outback Steakhouse

During certain times of the year, Outback Steakhouse will offer promotions such as a 4-course meal for two, which includes an appetizer to share, two salads, two steak entrées, sides, and dessert. So check your location and availability beforehand. According to Chef Christos Bisiotis, Founder of Terpsi Hospitality, it’s a good value and delicious meal. “I love Outback for the price range and they offer some great steak selections,” he says. “They’re also always super friendly at the door.”