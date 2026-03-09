Find the best steak and eggs breakfast deals at five popular chain restaurants.

If you are a fan of steak and eggs for breakfast, you are in luck: There are a handful of restaurants that serve the protein (and cholesterol!) packed meal. Some even offer the dish with chicken-fried steak. Even better news? They are all under $20. Where should you feast on a juicy steak and eggs prepared to your liking? Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best steak and eggs under $20.

Waffle House Steak and Eggs

Waffle House serves ribeye steak with eggs, cooked fresh to order. The Sirloin & Eggs Breakfast comes with USDA Choice sirloin steak (5-oz), two scrambled eggs with toast & jelly, and your choice of grits, hashbrowns, or sliced Tomatoes. "Ive gotten it a few times! It's definitely a 24 hour diner steak, but as far as 24 hour diner steaks go, I like it!" one diner said.

Bob Evans Steak Tips and Eggs

Bob Evans offers a few steak-and-eggs options. There is the Steak Tips & Eggs: USDA Choice Beef Steak Tips grilled with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions, two farm-fresh eggs cooked your way, and topped with green onions. And there is a Country-Fried Steak & Farm-Fresh Eggs, with lightly breaded, tender premium beef, smothered in country gravy and served with two farm-fresh eggs cooked-to-order.

IHOP T-Bone Steak and Eggs

Over at IHOP, the T-Bone Steak and Eggs are served traditionally on the bone. However, there is also a Sirloin Steak Tips & Eggs dish consisting of steak tips with grilled onions and mushrooms.

Black Bear Diner Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

Black Bear Diner is beloved for its oversized portions and hearty steak-and-eggs plates, including a chicken-fried steak version that isn’t healthy, but sure is delicious. The chain serves a “heartier, breaded option” with BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, featuring a breaded beef steak with country gravy, eggs, a biscuit, and potatoes.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Parkins Restaurant & Baker is a family restaurant chain known for its dependable steak-and-eggs breakfasts, including a breaded version that keeps diners coming back. The Country Fried Steak & Eggs, $16.29, consists of a lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy and served with two eggs, crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and a choice of three buttermilk pancakes, fresh-baked Mammoth Muffin or buttered toast.