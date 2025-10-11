7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Steak and Eggs Breakfasts

The concept of eating a huge steak for breakfast is overwhelming for some people. For others, it is a delicacy. Steak and Eggs have been a staple on breakfast menus forever, especially in the South. However, over the past few years, likely due to the increasing price of beef, it has become harder to find. If you are craving a huge hunk of meat with eggs of your choice, you have options. Here are 7 chains with the best steak and eggs breakfasts.

Waffle House

Waffle House is a Southern staple serving ribeye steak with eggs, cooked fresh to order. The Sirloin & Eggs Breakfast comes with USDA Choice Sirloin Steak (5-oz); Two Scrambled Eggs with Toast & Jelly; choice of Grits, Hashbrowns or Sliced Tomatoes’ “Ive gotten it a few times! It’s definitely a 24 hour diner steak, but as far as 24 hour diner steaks go, I like it!” one diner shared.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is beloved for oversized portions and hearty steak and eggs plates. The chain serves a “heartier, breaded option” with BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, featuring a breaded beef steak with country gravy, eggs, a biscuit, and potatoes.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Parkins Restaurant & Baker is a family restaurant chain known for dependable steak and eggs breakfasts. The Country Fried Steak & Eggs, $16.29, consists of a lightly breaded steak topped with country-style cream gravy and served with two eggs, crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes and choice of three buttermilk pancakes, fresh baked Mammoth Muffin® or buttered toast.

Original Pancake House

Original House of Pancake is an upscale breakfast chain with a well-regarded steak and eggs combo. Its “Steak + Eggs” is a Ribeye and 2 eggs plus potatoes, a meal totalling a whopping 1740 cal. “The steak was good and delicious,” writes a Yelper. “Seasoned and cooked perfectly!” added another.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for its country-style steak and eggs. Its Country Boy Breakfast features sirloin steak tips or country ham, served with biscuits, gravy, and classic sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

If you are craving steak and eggs, IHOP offers several options. You can order the T-Bone Steak and Eggs, served traditionally on the bone. However, there is also a Sirloin Steak Tips & Eggs dish consisting of steak tips with grilled onions and mushrooms.

First Watch

If you want something a little more exotic, head to First Watch for Chimichurri Steak & Eggs Hash. “Seared steak, spinach, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, diced red bell peppers and onions in a potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, crumbled Feta cheese, house-pickled sweet peppers, roasted garlic aioli and a drizzle of chimichurri sauce,” reads the menu.