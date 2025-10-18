5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cheeseburgers, According to Chefs

When it comes to the perfect cheeseburger, chefs know it’s all about the details — from the sear on the patty to the melt of the cheese. “For me, the star isn’t just the meat patty — it’s the cheese,” says Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. He explains, “A perfectly melting cheese, like Gruyère, blends into the meat to add richness, flavor, and that irresistible gooeyness.” Chef Thomas adds, “A thin slice, seasoned lightly with coarse black pepper, elevates a burger from ordinary to memorable.” While gourmet spots often get the spotlight, some fast-food joints are quietly serving up cheeseburgers that rival high-end kitchens. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs which chains are getting it right and here are the top five places that get the culinary pro’s stamp of approval.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out is a true West Coast institution that’s known across the U.S. for its high-quality, quick service and simple menu that’s consistently delicious. The Animal style, which adds mustard-grilled patties, grilled onions, pickles, and extra spread sauce to a burger is Chef Sue Zemanic, Chef/Owner of Zasu in New Orleans, favorite. “The quality of the ingredients makes this burger stand out,” he says. “The combination of the thousand island dressing with the melted cheese makes it extra tasty!”

Shake Shack

Beloved for its milkshakes, crinkle fries and fresh burgers, Shake Shack is a hit with customers and chefs. “The chain is a testament to the power of simplicity and repetition,” says Chef Joe Nierstedt | Katsubo in Charleston, SC. “The execution is pure: Smash, sear, salt. The result is a burger that efficiently delivers a good crust and retains its moisture.” He adds “They’ve perfected the system for a juicy, well-charred patty, and making that simplicity consistently excellent is the operational objective.”

La Birra Bar

La Birra Bar is an award-winning Argentine burger joint which recently opened its first U.S. location in North Miami Beach and now also has a location in Wynwood. The chain has won the SOBEWFF Burger Bash multiple times and it’s a go-to for Chef Rocco Carulli, R House Wynwood. “Their key strengths are house-ground beef patties, giving more control over quality and texture, signature in-house buns baked fresh every day, and flavorful sauces and toppings such as chimichurri mayo, red onions etc that complement — not overwhelm — the meat,” he says.

Bareburger

Bareburger exploded onto the scene in 2009 and has become a must-have for health-conscious eaters. The chain is infamous for its organic grass fed beef and is well known for its customizable options with unique proteins like elk or bison and fresh. “The brioche buns and inventive toppings like truffle aioli make it a standout for bold. Their burgers are considered to be the most flavorful,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s remains on top in the fast-food world for a reason–the chain has delivered fresh and quality burgers for decades and the regular cheeseburger is a must-have for Chef Andrew. “The regular cheeseburger at McDonald’s is the best,” he says. “Why? Because it is the founding father of McDonald’s.” He explains that the simple cheeseburger that’s just the meat, cheese and bun unless you ask for condiments and pickles, “is perfectly executed with balanced flavors.” Chef Andrew loves it so much that he often orders two and puts them together to make it a double!