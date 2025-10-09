If you want assurance that beef is extra tasty, juicy, and raised with integrity, look for Angus beef. “Angus beef comes from a Scottish breed of cattle, called Aberdeen Angus. Angus were bred to be robust and sturdy so they could thrive in the cold Scottish winters, and so they developed more muscular bodies,” Steak School explains. They add that the breed of cattle is “known for the high level of marbling in their meat,” and “a lot of marbling keeps the meat moist for longer when cooking. And where there’s marbling, there’s tender, juicy and flavoursome beef.” Luckily, lots of burger chains use Angus beef. Here are 6 burger chains serving real Angus beef, not mystery meat.

Culver’s

Cuver’s is famous for its ButterBurgers made with “fresh, never frozen” Angus beef, according to its website. “It’s a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you.” Even its frozen custard is made with “family farm-fresh dairy,” and “made in small batches right in the restaurant all day,” while every ButterBurger “is cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smashburger

Built its brand on hand-smashed Angus beef patties. Smashburger promises that each “gourmet” patty is “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand maintains on its website. “We take great pride in using only the finest beef for our burgers, which is sourced from family-owned farms and ranches throughout the United States, such as Walter Angus located near our Colorado headquarters.”

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is a premium fast-casual chain serving 100% natural Angus beef. It explains why on its website. “From fast food favorites to gourmet masterpieces, hamburgers have evolved into a culinary staple that brings people together through shared flavors. At the heart of this transformation lies one key ingredient — Black Angus beef. Renowned for its tenderness and unmatched flavor, Black Angus beef has elevated the humble burger to new heights of sophistication,” it says. It adds that it only uses “premium Black Angus beef to create an experience that’s rich, satisfying, and truly extraordinary.” It adds: “Black Angus beef is well recognized for the fine white streaks of fat stripes that weave through the red meat. These marbles, however visually appealing, serve a much more useful purpose by granting black Angus beef its peculiar tenderness and juiciness. It is, thus, a rich, buttery taste that makes it the obvious choice for many chefs and burger lovers.”

Mooyah Burgers

MOOYAH is not just a fan of Angust beef, it is a licensed partner with the Certified Angus Beef® brand, “ensuring integrity, consistency and dang-tasty flavor in every bite,” it explains on its website. “The Certified Angus Beef® brand is the world’s first premium brand of black Angus beef owned by the American Angus Association® and its collection of farming and ranching families,” it adds. “Only 3 in 10 black Angus cattle meet the brand’s high standards.”

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit is known for chargrilled burgers made from fresh Angus beef. It “has built a loyal fanbase with its smoky, flavorful patties, chargrilled to perfection over an open flame, and a commitment to fresh ingredients,” says Yelp, who ranked it second out of all burger chains. The “standout” burger is the signature Charburger, “layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack only uses 100% all-natural Angus beef for its famous burgers. “No hormones and no antibiotics ever,” it declares on the website. “Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun.”