4 Best Cheesecake Factory Pastas Diners Call Hidden Gems

From Pasta Da Vinci to Four Cheese Pasta, discover the top-rated dishes diners order again and again.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its huge menu and just-as-huge portions of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Diners who visit this chain know to expect to take leftovers home, and the delicious pasta options are no exception. The restaurant has some very popular pasta meals guests love, so tasty customers order them again and again. If you’re planning a visit to the restaurant soon and need some inspiration, here are four of the best Cheesecake Factory pasta plates diners rave about.

Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta

Diners say the Spicy Chicken Chipotle Pasta is “perfection”. This tasty dish is made with penne pasta, honey glazed chicken, asparagus, red and yellow peppers, peas, and garlic and onion in a spicy chipotle Parmesan cream sauce. “There are so many things on the menu that I want to try, but I can’t bring myself to NOT order this!” one fan said. “I get it very single time. as if there’s nothing else on the menu,” another agreed.

Louisiana Chicken Pasta

The Cheesecake Factory guests are obsessed with the Louisiana Chicken Pasta, which is made with parmesan crusted chicken served over pasta with mushrooms, peppers and onions in a spicy New Orleans sauce. “Craving Louisiana Chicken Pasta from Cheesecake Factory… I would sell my soul for a plate of it. Yes, I’ve made it myself at home BUT I want it like right now for lunch,” one fan said.

Four Cheese Pasta

The Four Cheese Pasta is a simple yet wildly popular menu item fans call “the GOAT”. This pasta is made with penne, mozzarella, ricotta, Romano and Parmesan cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil. “This pasta is my go to cause I just know it’s gonna be good every time,” one diner said. “OMG four cheese pasta is my go to!!! ALWAYS!! I agree, never ever disappoints!” another agreed.

Pasta Da Vinci

The Cheesecake Factory’s Pasta Da Vinci is outstanding, diners say. This dish is made with sauteed chicken, mushrooms and onions in a delicious Madeira wine sauce tossed with penne pasta. “Pasta Da Vinci!!!!! I’ve never ordered another thing for the last 10 years since discovering it!!!” one very excited fan said. “My fave of all time!” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e