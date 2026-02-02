6 Best Cheesecake Factory Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the top Cheesecake Factory menu picks, like savory classics.

The Cheesecake Factory is obviously known for its decadent cheesecakes, but the chain also has an expansive menu ranging from pizzas, pastas and flatbreads to burgers and specialty items. Each dish is so good that it could become a favorite. But with so many options, it can be tough to decide what to order. So, Eat This, Not That! turned to the experts — chefs who’ve navigated the menu countless times — to find out which items truly stand out. Here are the top six picks.

Miso Salmon

The miso salmon is as beautifully served as it is delicious.

“Glazed with a sweet-and-savory miso and sake sauce, the salmon is grilled to create a caramelized exterior while remaining buttery and flaky,” says Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “The char complements the glaze perfectly, and the generous 8-ounce portion is excellent.” He adds, “It’s consistently flawless.”

Meatloaf

Meatloaf is more than a tasty comfort food–it’s nostalgic for many, but it’s not always done right at restaurants. But according to butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, the Famous Factory Meatloaf is a must-try.

“The meatloaf is surprisingly solid, featuring hearty beef flavor and a good crust,” he says. “It is served in the restaurant’s signature large portions with thick, satisfying slices.”

Sausage and Peppers

The Cheesecake Factory has so many crave-worthy dishes, but for Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, two plates that have sausage and peppers –Shrimp and Chicken Gumbo and Jambalaya Hash & Eggs –are his favorite.

“Their sausage in the Jambalaya Hash & Eggs is well-seasoned and slightly smoky, while the peppers keep a little bite and freshness to contrast the richness of the meat,” he says. “The combination of onions, peppers, and a light tomato-based sauce gives the dish depth and a robust flavor profile. Showing that even a classic comfort dish can be thoughtfully executed in a chain setting.”

Chicken Madeira

The Chicken Madeira is a sautéed chicken breast with a touch of melted Mozzarella cheese, smothered in a fresh mushroom Madeira sauce and topped with asparagus. It’s served with mashed potatoes and it’s one of the most popular dishes on the menu.

“The Chicken Madeira is a prime example of an impressively executed classic pan sauce,” says Gabrielle Marie Yap, a Pastry Sous Chef. “From a kitchen operations perspective, maintaining the consistency of a Madeira wine reduction across more than 200 locations is a significant logistical feat. This dish demonstrates a high level of standardized training and process control, likely while maintaining a food cost below 28%.”

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake

It’s The Cheesecake Factory, so of course, we have to include their best flavors, and for Chef Gabrielle, it’s the fresh strawberry.

“It is a non-negotiable order for me because its consistency across thousands of services daily demonstrates a mastery of foundational baking science and supply chain management that most kitchens cannot achieve,” she says.

Louisiana Chicken Pasta

Enjoy a good New Orleans-style meal without traveling. The Louisiana Chicken Pasta is an ideal dish to satisfy a craving for bold Cajun flavors and creamy comfort food. It’s a go-to for Ryan Allen, a home chef, food content creator, recipe developer and the founder of Slow Cooker Meals where he focuses on simple, family-friendly slow cooker and weeknight recipes for busy home cooks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The plate has a “crispy parmesan-crusted chicken, spicy cream sauce, peppers, onions and pasta that actually keeps its consistency,” he says. He explains, “From a recipe developer’s standpoint, it works because it layers fat, acid, heat and crunch properly. It’s one of the few dishes that tastes constructed rather than assembled.”