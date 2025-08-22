7 Pizza Chains With the Best Cheesy Bread

Cheesy bread is one of the best sides you can get from a pizza chain, and absolutely worth having as a meal just by itself. Italian, garlic, crispy, melty, gooey, crunchy… There is no wrong way to enjoy cheesy bread, and every chain has a spin on this fan-favorite menu item. Some restaurants keep it simple, while others release limited-edition variations with toppings like jalapenos. Some stick to mozzarella, others experiment with different cheeses including cheddar… the one thing they all have in common is they are delicious. Here are seven chains with cheesy bread so good you won’t even want pizza.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s Cheesesticks are “covered with Special Garlic sauce, topped with mounds of real cheese made from mozzarella, then baked to a cheesy, gooey goodness,” and they are so good. The Tuscan 6-Cheese (topped with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, provolone and Fontina) is also a fan favorite.

Dominos

Dominos Stuffed Cheesy Bread is “generously stuffed and covered with a cheese blend made of 100% real Mozzarella and Cheddar then seasoned with a touch of garlic and Parmesan,” and it’s cheesy perfection. “It’s my favorite thing on the menu, I’d buy a couple of these and not even get a pizza sometimes,” one fan said.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars Italian Cheese Bread is raved about by cheese-loving fans. “First time having it and was impressed. Had a nice crisp and tons of flavor. Can’t believe it’s only $6? Yum!!” one Redditor said. “Stuffed crazy bread is good, but nothing compares to the deliciousness of the Italian cheese bread. That crispy edge and all the cheese. Italian seasoning. Perfection if done right,” another commented.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Cheese Sticks are sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with delicious marinara sauce. Idk how it happened, but one time I ordered cheese sticks with an extra side of marinara. They put the marinara underneath the cheese like a lil pizza. I wish I would have tried for pepperoni too. Easily the best thing I’ve had from the Hut,” one fan said.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Cheesy Garlic Bread is “brushed with savory garlic butter, and sprinkled with a 100% real cheese and an herby Parmesan oregano seasoning,” and customers are obsessed. “I really loved their cheesy bread, best thing on the menu,” one fan said about the buffet.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza’s Cheezybread is made with three cheeses and garlic sauce and served with a side of our original pizza sauce and ranch dipping sauce. “Marcos is my favorite chain pizza place by far. The pizza is pretty good, but the cheesy bread is amazing. It’s the best bread of any chain hands down,” one Redditor said.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delicious Garlic Bread with Cheese. “One of the most underrated pizza chains in California. This place is my favorite and all of the state. I cannot get enough. Of course it’s pricey, but is it good!” one Redditor said.