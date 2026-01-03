These French bread pizzas deliver nostalgic, cheesy comfort straight from your freezer.

French bread pizza reminds me of my youth. Back in the 1990s, there was something about those chunks of French bread slathered in sauce and topped with cheese and all the fixings that just hit the right notes. These days, it’s harder to find French bread pizza, even in the freezer section. However, there are still a handful of brands that make them. Here are the 6 best frozen French bread pizzas in grocery stores.

Sabatasso’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizza

Sabatasso’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizzas are wildly popular. One person recently tried them for the first time. “They are great! They are a little more spicy than other pizzas I have tried, and they have a LOT of pepperoni on top. When you consider how easy they are to fix (my favorite method: 2 min in microwave, 5 mins in air fryer) they are a great alternative for big pizzas,” says a shopper. “These slap,” another agrees.

Red Baron Classic French Bread

Red Baron Classic French Bread is another longtime favorite. “These are consistently DELICIOUS. I recommend these over Stouffers all day,” a Target shopper says. “My whole family loves this pizza! I use the air fryer. I like them slightly crispy, then cut them into small pieces and pair it with a garden salad, delicious!!!” adds another. “One of my favorite frozen pizzas, I normally microwave it for a minute to defrost it and then put it in the air fryer to make the bread crispy and the cheese all melty, it’s really good,” a third says. “I prefer the Red Baron french bread pizzas over the Stouffers. Haven’t tried them in the air fryer yet,” one Redditor says. Our reviewer Jess Kelly even confirmed they are “truly a 10/10” in her taste test. “Not only is the pepperoni crispy and incredibly flavorful, but the cheese is creamy and melted, so you get a little of each element in every bite. There aren’t a lot of blank spaces on the bread itself, and the flavor profile meshes well. I also love the sauce and how it’s seasoned, and I can definitely see why Red Baron is a top contender when it comes to frozen French bread pizzas,” she said.

Stoufffers French Bread Pizza

Stouffers has always been a leading brand of French bread pizza. “Stoufer’s french bread, pizzassssss. Nothing comes closer to home,” says a Redditor. “Always a solid choice. I personally love the crust. It’s more like pizza bread then traditional pizza. If that makes sense,” another says.

DiGiorno French Bread Pizza

DiGiorno French Bread Pizza, available at Sam’s Club, has a thick crust and great melt. “Need something to satisfy that yearning for a pizza snack? This is it? A revival of a product from the past, the Digiorno French Bread Pizza is a bast from the past. Just right pizza snack,” writes a Target shopper. “Best frozen pizza,” adds another. “They tasted great. I added a little ranch to the side. It was perfect! I highly recommend this product. I wish I bought another package. So freaking good. Even for frozen pizza.”

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s French Bread

Aldi Mama Cozzi’s French Bread Pizza is a budget gem. “Mama Cozzi’s French Bread Pepperoni Pizza- honestly the best frozen pizza I’ve tried so far. Shoutout to Aldi’s,” a shopper says. Kelly agrees it is a “solid option” in her review. “This is my first time trying their French bread and the pepperoni is crispy and full of flavor, with a slight kick to it. The cheese has a creamy texture and a slight pungent flavor from the cheese.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lean Cuisine French Bread Pizza

If you are counting calories, Lean Cuisine French Bread Pizza is the way to go. “This was REALLY good! This isn’t a standard pizza bread, it’s French bread as stated in the packaging. And I love French bread so the combination was awesome!” writes a shopper. “I love Lean Cusine’s Pepperoni French Bread Pizza!! It has the perfect flavor combination. The French Bread is the perfect density and texture. Only problem is, we can’t hardly find it. Hubby drove 100 miles there and back to get my pizza. The store only had 4 in stock. Now I have to ration them so they’ll last. Seriously, I could eat them everyday, several times daily!” writes another. A third call it “one of the best tasting french bread pizzas,” in their review. “This is a delicious pizza especially for 300 calories.”