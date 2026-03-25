5 Best Chicken Brands in Grocery Stores, According to Food Network Star Chef Jet Tila

Food Network star Chef Jet Tila shares his five favorite chicken brands.

When it comes to cooking chicken that’s flavorful, juicy, and restaurant‑quality, few chefs know their way around the grocery aisle like Chef Jet Tila, author, Food Network Personality and owner of Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. From quick weeknight dinners to impressive weekend meals, Chef Jet knows how to create wow-factor Asian dishes that always delight. From Thai basil chicken to orange chicken, the celebrity chef delivers bold, memorable flavors with every bite — and he’s shared his favorite grocery store chicken brands to help home cooks bring that same taste into their own kitchens.

Mary’s Free Range Chicken

Mary’s Free Range Chicken has a standout flavor, aligns with animal welfare values, delivers consistent cooking performance and offers a cleaner, more trustworthy product than many standard grocery‑store options. The brand is Chef Jet’s favorite and he says, “a lot of chefs use this in their restaurants.”

He explains, “This is about as close as you’ll get to restaurant-quality chicken at a grocery store. The texture is firm, not waterlogged, and it actually browns the way it should. You get a clean flavor and it holds up whether you’re roasting, grilling, or cooking at high heat.”

Smart Chicken

Smart Chicken raises its birds with no antibiotics or added hormones, comes from farms with higher welfare standards, and delivers consistently juicy, flavorful meat that cooks reliably in a variety of dishes. Its clean ingredients and ethical practices give shoppers confidence while making meal prep easy.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This is a solid, reliable option that works across the board,” says Chef Jet. “It has a clean flavor and performs well in just about any application. Think of it as a dependable everyday chicken that won’t let you down.”

D’Artagnan Chicken

D’Artagnan Chicken is high‑end, humanely raised poultry with rich, full flavor and excellent texture — qualities that appeal to home cooks and chefs alike.

According to Chef Jet, “This one has a bit more depth and richness than your average bird.” He explains, “The texture is tighter and the flavor stands out more on its own. It’s great when the chicken is meant to be the star of the dish.”

H-E-B Chicken

H-E-B is one of the greatest grocery store experiences. From its friendly customer service to its incredible product selection, the Texas-based store deserves the high praise it receives.

“If you’re in Texas, this is one of the best grocery store birds you can get,” Chef Jet says. “It’s fresh, consistent, and priced right for everyday cooking. It handles everything well—from weeknight meals to bigger prep—and gives you solid results without overthinking it.”

Tyson Chicken

Tyson Chicken is a go-to for many households. It’s been a trusted brand for decades and Chef Jet reminds us that it’s not the ingredient alone, but the hands—and heart—behind it that make the magic happen.

“Tyson is widely available and reliable, which matters,” he says. “It’s not a boutique product, but it’s consistent and gets the job done. If you know your technique—seasoning, heat, timing—you can still turn this into a great dish.”